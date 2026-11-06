Shah Rukh Khan faced this unexpected problem while shooting for King song, Tu Mil Jaaye

While Shah Rukh Khan is known for his perfect lip-syncing abilities, even he faced some problems while memorising the lyrics of Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming movie, King. The actor confessed that he found it hard to recall the lyrics of the song owing to Ed Sheeran's rapid pace of singing. But what’s amazing is that his daughter, Suhana Khan, could synchronise her lips with Ed’s lines flawlessly, leaving her father impressed.
Recently, Suhana posted a GRWM video on her Instagram account when she was preparing for the Diwali party of famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. This video featured Suhana getting her hair and makeup done while lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran's part of the song. It ended with a transformation, as Suhana went from wearing a night suit to looking stunning in a red-and-gold lehenga.
Shah Rukh was quick to react to the video. Commenting on her performance, he wrote, "How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!" Fans loved the superstar’s reaction, with many joining in to praise the father-daughter duo. One person commented, "@iamsrk Aakhir beti kiski hai ❤️." Another person replied, "@iamsrk still find it so cool that Ed Sheeran and SRK happen, 11-year-old me would be so hyped about this."
A lot of other celebrities also showered their love on the video. Alia Bhatt commented, "loveeeeeee ☀️". Ananya Panday also praised her childhood friend, "Never seen a cuter thing in my life😍." Shanaya Kapoor also commented, "😍😍😍suuuuzziiieeeee."
Tu Mil Jaaye is the first track released from the King's album. It is sung by Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh, and Madhubanti Bagchi. Ed Sheeran recently disclosed that his relationship with Shah Rukh has increased over time ever since they first met. During his last visit to India, Ed also visited Shah Rukh’s house to shoot a cameo for Sapphire.