Shah Rukh Khan faced this unexpected problem while shooting for King song, Tu Mil Jaaye

While Shah Rukh Khan is known for his perfect lip-syncing abilities, even he faced some problems while memorising the lyrics of Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming movie, King. The actor confessed that he found it hard to recall the lyrics of the song owing to Ed Sheeran's rapid pace of singing. But what’s amazing is that his daughter, Suhana Khan, could synchronise her lips with Ed’s lines flawlessly, leaving her father impressed.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Suhana Khan’s lip-syncing skills

Recently, Suhana posted a GRWM video on her Instagram account when she was preparing for the Diwali party of famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. This video featured Suhana getting her hair and makeup done while lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran's part of the song. It ended with a transformation, as Suhana went from wearing a night suit to looking stunning in a red-and-gold lehenga.