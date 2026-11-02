SRK celebrates 61st birthday with Suhana’s first look in King and new dance track teaser with Kareena Kapoor

The 61st birthday of Shah Rukh Khan has brought a wave of thrilling updates for his highly anticipated action drama, King. As fans gathered to celebrate the Bollywood superstar on 2 November, the city of Mumbai mirrored the festive spirit. The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated in his honour, prompting Shah Rukh to express his gratitude to Google Gemini on X for the spectacular visual tribute. Meanwhile, his residence Mannat featured large-scale projections teasing the upcoming cinematic spectacle.
Adding to the birthday fervour, the makers unveiled the first look of Suhana Khan, marking her highly awaited big-screen debut alongside her father. This cinematic introduction promises to add an exciting new chapter to their family legacy. The reveal coincided with the release of the film's first track, Tu Mil Jaaye. The romantic number features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, though eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a mysterious young woman in the footage, sparking intense online speculation. Set to a captivating composition by Sachin-Jigar, the track beautifully blends the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh with an English rap penned and performed by global pop sensation Ed Sheeran.
Sharing the release online, Shah Rukh wrote, “This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder… Of Love and other Battles… This December, #LoveLikeAKing.”
The excitement did not stop there. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to hint at a massive on-screen reunion with her former co-star. Sharing a black-and-white silhouette of the two seemingly mid-dance, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday King. The forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let’s dance together… Can’t wait 24-12-26.” The post has sparked massive speculation about a special dance number directed by Siddharth Anand.
Slated for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026, King boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. With a growing family legacy, global musical collaborations and major on-screen reunions all packed into one project, this December promises to be a monumental month for Indian cinema.