SRK celebrates 61st birthday with Suhana’s first look in King and new dance track teaser with Kareena Kapoor

The 61st birthday of Shah Rukh Khan has brought a wave of thrilling updates for his highly anticipated action drama, King. As fans gathered to celebrate the Bollywood superstar on 2 November, the city of Mumbai mirrored the festive spirit. The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated in his honour, prompting Shah Rukh to express his gratitude to Google Gemini on X for the spectacular visual tribute. Meanwhile, his residence Mannat featured large-scale projections teasing the upcoming cinematic spectacle.

Shah Rukh Khan in King: Suhana’s debut and Kareena’s track

Adding to the birthday fervour, the makers unveiled the first look of Suhana Khan, marking her highly awaited big-screen debut alongside her father. This cinematic introduction promises to add an exciting new chapter to their family legacy. The reveal coincided with the release of the film's first track, Tu Mil Jaaye. The romantic number features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, though eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a mysterious young woman in the footage, sparking intense online speculation. Set to a captivating composition by Sachin-Jigar, the track beautifully blends the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh with an English rap penned and performed by global pop sensation Ed Sheeran.