5 memorable Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan films and where to watch them on OTT today

The two superstars of this generation Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are not only friends off-screen but have also starred in several films on-screen. Moreover, their birthdays fall right after one another. While Aishwarya is born on November 1, King Khan’s birthday falls on November 2. As the world celebrates their birthdays and hopes to see them reunited for a movie soon, here are some of their notable past collaborations and where you can catch them today.
Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film sees Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play brother and sister. It also stars Sharad Kapoor, Priya gill and Chandrachur Singh in supporting roles. The narrative is set in Goa and revolves around two rival gangs. Problems start arising with Shirley (Aishwarya) falls in love with the younger brother of the rival gang leader. Streaming on JioHotstar
One of Aditya Chopra’s most memorable movies, stars the duo in the lead with a twist. Shah Rukh Khan plays Raj Aryan a music teacher to a group of students played by Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill and others; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays his former lover who returns to him as a ghost. Together they teach the new generation the value of love and how to keep it going despite obstacles. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Streaming on Netflix
The duo next starred in the period drama Devdas based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. SRK played the titular character while Aishwarya was his childhood sweetheart Paro / Parvati. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it was an adaptation that made headlines for all the right reasons. Available for rental on Apple TV Store
The two had an extended cameo in the movie while it was actually headlined by Karisma Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Kapoor. The movie directed by Krishna Vamsi follows Nandini (Karisma) who travels to India with her son and gets entangled in family feuds while staying at her husband’s place. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan appear in a special song called Ishq Kamina in the movie. This song with its foot tapping rhythmic beats, climbed up the music charts quite quickly and is still played during parties. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE 5 and Amazon MX Player
Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya, Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a friendly appearance was the last onscreen collaboration of the duo. She plays Saba a poet while SRK joins her as her ex husband Tahir Taliyar Khan in a scene. The film explores the friendship, romance and heartbreaks between Ayan (Ranbir) Saba (Aishwarya) and Alizeh (Anushka). Streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
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