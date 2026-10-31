5 times Diwali has played a crucial role in western web series, and where to watch them on OTT today

Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights with several social, cultural and mythological legends associated with it. But it is also a gateway of introducing people to Indian culture. The vibrant stories, the beautiful decorations, the harmonious music, colourful clothes and the gathering of friends and family, make it one of the most anticipated festivals annually. Such is the grandeur that it has found impression in Western web series which explores the Indian Diaspora or the South Asian communities. Here are some notable names where you can enjoy Diwali on OTT right before you actually get busy with all the festivities yourself.
This 2006 workplace comedy starring Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer has an episode titled Diwali (Season 3, Episode 6) which offers viewers a glimpse of this Indian culture celebrated in a foreign country. While people migrate to newer horizons, they do not leave behind their traditions. In fact, the Indian Diaspora all over the world has one of the most notable Durga Puja / Kali Puja Festivals. Coming to context, when Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling) invites her colleagues for a Diwali celebration, some misunderstand it as a costume party and hilarious series of actions take place. Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
When an American (Todd Dempsy) is transferred to the Indian division of their call centre, he faces a culture shock. During Diwali, when the employees ask for a day off to celebrate the festival, unfamiliar with Indian tradition, he has no clue what to make of it. That is when the employees try to introduce him to the dark Goddess and makes him respect other traditions. Starring Ben Rappaport, Anisha Nagarajan and Diedrich Bader, one can tune in to Home for the Diwalidays (season 1, Episode 8) for this sequence. Streaming on Netflix
If you are a parent or have children at home who needs to be introduced to the festival, trying watching Mira, Royal Detective. In the fictional kingdom of Jalpur, a missing lamp oil threatens the Diwali preparations. Mira, the young detective has to shoulder the responsibility of getting to the bottom of the mystery and ensuring that there are no objections to the Festival of Lights. You can catch the Diwali sequence in Season 1, Episde 19, The Great Diwali Mystery of this animated show. Streaming on JioHotstar
This 2021 comedy drama stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in the Diwali sequence (Season 1, Episode 6). While Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) picks up bits about Diwali staying with her real estate agent, Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), it is only when she accompanies her on a shopping trip that she is exposed to the vast behind the scenes of this very popular festival. The episode ficusses on the little nuances like fashion and how tradition is intertwined with it. It also sparks conversation how on how Americans are introduced to the festival and its arrangements. Streaming on JioHotstar
This 2025 crime drama has Staz Nair as its main protagonist. Set in England, it follows the ourney of detective Harry Virdee who is investigating a complicated crime and also navigating through his personal relationships. The drama also sees him get entangled with the South Asian community living there and uses Diwali to explore his personal narratives with his family. Rather than showing the glory of the festival in the Diaspora, the narrative subtley touches the festival and shows how families celebrate it at a personal level. Streaming on BBC Player
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