5 times Diwali has played a crucial role in western web series, and where to watch them on OTT today

This 2025 crime drama has Staz Nair as its main protagonist. Set in England, it follows the ourney of detective Harry Virdee who is investigating a complicated crime and also navigating through his personal relationships. The drama also sees him get entangled with the South Asian community living there and uses Diwali to explore his personal narratives with his family. Rather than showing the glory of the festival in the Diaspora, the narrative subtley touches the festival and shows how families celebrate it at a personal level. Streaming on BBC Player

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