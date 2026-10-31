Mirzapur: The Movie arrives on Prime Video with extended cut; here's why you shouldn't miss it

The power struggle for the throne of Mirzapur is back. After its theatrical release on September 4, Mirzapur: The Movie arrived on Prime Video on October 30, 2026. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film brings several familiar characters from the popular crime drama franchise back to the screen. It also offers an extended cut featuring scenes that were not part of the theatrical version. For viewers who have followed the series over three seasons, the film offers another opportunity to revisit its rivalries, betrayals and battles for power.
One of the biggest attractions of the film is Divyenndu's return as Munna Bhaiya. The character became a major part of the franchise's popularity through his unpredictable behaviour and rivalry with Guddu Pandit. His appearance in the film gives viewers another chapter featuring one of the story's most recognisable characters.
Pankaj Tripathi also reprises his role as Akhandanand Tripathi, better known as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit. Their contrasting approaches to power and control have driven much of the franchise's conflict. The film brings them together again, continuing the struggle surrounding Mirzapur's criminal empire.
Unlike a direct continuation of the third season, Mirzapur: The Movie is an interquel. Its story is set around the timeline of the first season, which premiered in 2018. This gives audiences an opportunity to explore an earlier chapter in the franchise's timeline and revisit the characters before the events that unfolded in subsequent seasons.
The OTT release also includes an extended version with additional footage that was not shown in theatres.
The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha and Mohit Malik, among others. Ravi Kishan plays Babban Yadav, while Jitendra Kumar appears as Bablu.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film is now streaming on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries worldwide.
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