Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu to star in new Amazon Prime Video family drama

Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu are set to reunite for yet another family drama. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled show is described as an Empire style drama which will bring forth a high-stakes, high-glamour family dynasty story to life. This reunion is especially exciting because of the duo’s unhinged screen presence.

Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu reunite for an Empire-style family drama

Abhishek is expected to lead the series, with Divyenndu taking on a key role in the show. The details about the show's plot and characters remain under wraps as of now. Although the show is set to explore a different setting from the crime-ridden world of Mirzapur, the production will be grand and masterful.

On the professional front, Abhishek has several projects lined up in the pipeline. He is set to make his Tamil debut with a Netflix series Legacy featuring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah. He will also star opposite Tiger Shroff in an action drama directed by Remo D’Souza. The actor is additionally working on a psychological thriller with TVF.