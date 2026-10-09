Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu to star in new Amazon Prime Video family drama

Mirzapur duo Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu are set to reunite for yet another family drama. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled show is described as an Empire style drama which will bring forth a high-stakes, high-glamour family dynasty story to life. This reunion is especially exciting because of the duo’s unhinged screen presence.
Abhishek is expected to lead the series, with Divyenndu taking on a key role in the show. The details about the show's plot and characters remain under wraps as of now. Although the show is set to explore a different setting from the crime-ridden world of Mirzapur, the production will be grand and masterful.
On the professional front, Abhishek has several projects lined up in the pipeline. He is set to make his Tamil debut with a Netflix series Legacy featuring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah. He will also star opposite Tiger Shroff in an action drama directed by Remo D’Souza. The actor is additionally working on a psychological thriller with TVF.
Divyenndu, meanwhile, is preparing for an upcoming period film and will later be seen in Madgaon Express 2, directed by Kunal Kemmu.
Moreover, Abhishek and Divyenndu’s bond goes beyond their on-screen collaborations, with the two sharing a friendship that dates back to their college days. Earlier this year, reflecting on their journey Abhishek in a social media post, spoke about how much things have changed over the years. But their reunion through Mirzapur bring about a full-circle moment in their friendship to life.
The hype around Mirzapur
The show Mirzapur with its grueling scenes and thrilling storyline has long engrossed the audiences. Now, the 2026 movie, identically titled, has generated a kind of love that was beyond the maker’s thoughts. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the characters gained immense love for their unmatched performances and as of now it has grossed approximately INR 338.52 crore worldwide in the box office.