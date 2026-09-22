Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release; where and how to stream

Mirzapur: The Movie has brought many familiar faces from the celebrated series to the big screen. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna. Reports suggest it might hit Amazon Prime Video on either October 16 or October 30, but neither the creators nor the streaming platform has confirmed it yet.
Mirzapur: The Movie is a film set in the timeline of the first season of the series. The film presents a hidden power battle for supremacy in Mirzapur, where Kaleen Bhaiya, whose real name is Akhandanand Tripathi, still holds his territory. However, Guddu and Bablu Pandit indulge in criminal activities, while Munna fights against the pressure from his father.
Besides this, Babban Babua is introduced in the story who comes from outside, belongs to Jaisalmer and has come to Purvanchal with a stolen cargo of drugs. The arrival of Babban Babua disturbs the criminal world of Purvanchal.
Mirzapur: The Movie marks a radical shift in the Mirzapur franchise because now the narrative has shifted from a streaming screen to theatres. The original show first aired in November 2018 and continued to run for three seasons. Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna gained immense recognition through this series.
Kaleen Bhaiya is reprised by Pankaj Tripathi, whereas Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit again. Divyenndu portrays Munna in the movie once more. Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Ravi Kishan make up other members of the cast. While Vikrant Massey left the film production, Jitendra Kumar has been added to the cast recently. Gurmmeet Singh is the director of the movie who also directed some episodes of the show.