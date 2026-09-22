Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release; where and how to stream

Mirzapur: The Movie has brought many familiar faces from the celebrated series to the big screen. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu as Munna. Reports suggest it might hit Amazon Prime Video on either October 16 or October 30, but neither the creators nor the streaming platform has confirmed it yet.

Mirzapur: The Movie plot, cast, director and OTT release details

Mirzapur: The Movie is a film set in the timeline of the first season of the series. The film presents a hidden power battle for supremacy in Mirzapur, where Kaleen Bhaiya, whose real name is Akhandanand Tripathi, still holds his territory. However, Guddu and Bablu Pandit indulge in criminal activities, while Munna fights against the pressure from his father.