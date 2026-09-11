'It wasn't meant for me': Shobhaa De is not a big fan of Mirzapur: The Movie

Shobhaa De did not find the recently released Mirzapur film entertaining at all! The film critic posted a reel on her Instagram, sharing her review, calling it a film for men. She confessed she fell asleep for a while during the film.
Mirzapur: The Movie released on September 4, 2026 and Indian film critic Shobhaa De has dropped her verdict. On Thursday, she said on Instagram she did not like the movie.
The author posted a reel and captioned it, "Mirzapur -The Movie...I spent 900 rupees on the ticket, 260 rupees on bhel, and close to 4 hours wondering why i was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together. I mean...come on ...the dwarf? Camel's milk? A menacing villain who stitches sexy bralets for his "love" ?"
In the reel, Shobhaa said, "All I can say is Mirzapur: The Movie maybe should not have been made at all.” She explained that she went into the theatre with expectations because of the franchise’s popularity and the buildup around the film. “I went here with a lot of expectations, given the whole hype and the whole buildup to the brand Mirzapur. I came away feeling, ‘What the hell is going on?"
However, the critic praised the cast, especially Ravi Kishan and Ali Fazal. "A fantastic star cast and the two standout performances for me are Ravi Kishan, just brilliant, and of course, Ali Fazal, who is unbelievably good as Guddu", she said.
She was slightly critical of Pankaj Tripathi and said, "Mr Tripathi playing Mr Tripathi in the movie, it's become a bit too monotonous. It's the same old expressions, the same old delivery." She then added that he still breaks out of the mould and has a sex scene with Rasika Dugal's Beena.
The critic acknowledged that she had fallen asleep because the story was lacking in appeal and wasn't the only one! "There's violence of every conceivable kind and for no reason, the story that goes nowhere, and frankly, I fell asleep for something like 15 minutes. And I heard two women at the back snoring too. Maybe it's meant for men. It wasn't meant for me", she added.
Mirzapur: The Movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh.