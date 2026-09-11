'It wasn't meant for me': Shobhaa De is not a big fan of Mirzapur: The Movie

The author posted a reel and captioned it, "Mirzapur -The Movie...I spent 900 rupees on the ticket, 260 rupees on bhel, and close to 4 hours wondering why i was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together. I mean...come on ...the dwarf? Camel's milk? A menacing villain who stitches sexy bralets for his "love" ?"

In the reel, Shobhaa said, "All I can say is Mirzapur: The Movie maybe should not have been made at all.” She explained that she went into the theatre with expectations because of the franchise’s popularity and the buildup around the film. “I went here with a lot of expectations, given the whole hype and the whole buildup to the brand Mirzapur. I came away feeling, ‘What the hell is going on?"