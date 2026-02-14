Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti, Abhishek Banerjee in Kohrra creator Sudip Sharma’s next?

The Indian OTT industry is on the cusp of a massive change as three of its most prolific stars, Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee, have been rumored to come together for an untitled Netflix series. The series, which is currently being shot in the busy heart of Mumbai, is being directed by the award-winning Sudip Sharma, the creative genius behind some of the most compelling storytelling in today’s digital age.

Streaming powerhouses unite for Sudip Sharma’s upcoming Netflix venture

Sudip, whose body of work includes gritty masterpieces such as NH10, Udta Punjab and the chillingly realistic Kohrra, is known for his unapologetic take on the social chasm and the more sinister undertones of regional culture. However, sources close to the production have indicated that this upcoming project will be a departure from his signature style of storytelling. While the details are strictly under wraps, the script is said to be a strong one, with a narrative pull that is so compelling that it has managed to bring together three actors who are known to headline their own standalone franchises.