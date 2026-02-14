Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti, Abhishek Banerjee in Kohrra creator Sudip Sharma’s next?

The Indian OTT industry is on the cusp of a massive change as three of its most prolific stars, Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee, have been rumored to come together for an untitled Netflix series. The series, which is currently being shot in the busy heart of Mumbai, is being directed by the award-winning Sudip Sharma, the creative genius behind some of the most compelling storytelling in today’s digital age.
Sudip, whose body of work includes gritty masterpieces such as NH10, Udta Punjab and the chillingly realistic Kohrra, is known for his unapologetic take on the social chasm and the more sinister undertones of regional culture. However, sources close to the production have indicated that this upcoming project will be a departure from his signature style of storytelling. While the details are strictly under wraps, the script is said to be a strong one, with a narrative pull that is so compelling that it has managed to bring together three actors who are known to headline their own standalone franchises.
The timing of this collaboration is apt as all three leads have extremely busy schedules. Jaideep is currently basking in the glory of his success and will be seen in the thriller Hisaab, followed by Drishyam 3 and King. Barun, on the other hand, is steadily expanding his skill set with the upcoming comedy Ikatthe and the third season of Asur. Abhishek, not to be left behind, has a busy schedule ahead of him with Mirzapur: The Film, Lust Stories 3 and the fantasy series Gulkanda Tales.
Production is currently underway at a steady clip, and the series is looking to make its debut in early 2026.