Ramanand Sagar's son Anand Sagar Chopra dies at 84

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar of Ramayana fame, passed away following prolonged illness here, his wife Nisha Sagar Chopra said. He was 84.

"He took his last breath at 10:37 am in the morning yesterday. The whole family was by his side. He went away peacefully. He was a beautiful soul. He was soft spoken, he never lost his head on anybody. It's a great loss for everyone," his wife told a news agency.

Nisha Sagar Chopra shared that her husband was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last 25 years. "Even in that condition, he made Ramayana, which he directed. From the last two years, things became bad, it was an advanced stage of Parkinson. In the last few months, there was an infection in his body, he couldn't recover after that. He was bed-ridden for a couple of months. So, advanced Parkinson and infection in the body was the cause (of his demise)," she said.