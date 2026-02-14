Is this OTT platform getting the exclusive streaming rights for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding film?
One of India's most beloved celeb couples, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are in the midst of wedding rumours once again. The couple reportedly got engaged in October last year. And now, new reports have surfaced indicating that they will probably get married on February 26. According to reports, Netflix has offered a whopping INR 60 crore for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding film.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding film to be streamed on OTT?
The deal would have allowed fans to watch their big day unfold at a luxurious destination. However, reports suggest that the wedding film will not be showing on any OTT platform. It has been reported that Vijay has turned down the offer. According to sources, he believes that his wedding memories are personal and priceless. He does not want to sell these intimate moments, as they are more valuable than money.
Previously, Netflix had bought the exclusive rights to Tamil actress Nayanthara's wedding film for INR 25 crores. After that, fans anticipated a similar path for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding film. No official statement has come from the couple on this matter.
Recently, Rashmika was seen at the Mumbai airport, and her appearance caught a lot of attention. Paparazzi asked her why they are not invited. Rashmika blushed and said, “Kis baat ke liye?” But later, she changed the topic and said, “Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."
There was also another speculation after a viral video surfaced showing elaborate decorations for a lavish wedding in Udaipur on February 2. But nothing happened on that day.
The couple is reportedly getting married in Rajasthan’s biggest palace complex, the City Palace of Udaipur, which is around 400 years old. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).