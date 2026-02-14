Is this OTT platform getting the exclusive streaming rights for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding film?

Previously, Netflix had bought the exclusive rights to Tamil actress Nayanthara's wedding film for INR 25 crores. After that, fans anticipated a similar path for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding film. No official statement has come from the couple on this matter.

Recently, Rashmika was seen at the Mumbai airport, and her appearance caught a lot of attention. Paparazzi asked her why they are not invited. Rashmika blushed and said, “Kis baat ke liye?” But later, she changed the topic and said, “Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."

There was also another speculation after a viral video surfaced showing elaborate decorations for a lavish wedding in Udaipur on February 2. But nothing happened on that day.

The couple is reportedly getting married in Rajasthan’s biggest palace complex, the City Palace of Udaipur, which is around 400 years old. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).