Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue: Is it Rajasthan's biggest palace complex?

Speculation and rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue have sent their fans into a frenzy. However, just as fans thought this gossip was calming down, images depicting wedding-like arrangements at the historical City Palace of Udaipur created more excitement and speculation.
If the rumours are true, then Udaipur City Palace is the wedding location of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. It is located on the eastern side of Lake Pichola and is around 400 years old. It is thought to be the largest palace complex in Rajasthan. Situated on top of a hill, it has an exceptional Rajput style of architecture, beautiful views of the lake, and has much history.
The palace has some famous sites such as: The Lake Palace, Jag Mandir, Jagdish Temple, and the Monsoon Palace, all located amidst the Aravalli hills. The palatial surroundings are the most popular site for royal weddings and movie scenes.
On the weekend, several different Instagram videos regarding Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding venue has appeared showing workers to create elaborate setups at the Udaipur City Palace. The videos showed large chandeliers being put into place, extravagant arrangements of flowers and elaborate stages scattered throughout the palace grounds.
The person who posted the clip on social media said , ““Wedding preparations for Rashmika & Vijay. Palace will be closed today after 1 PM.” An user humorously stated, “City Palace dekhne aaye the, Rashmika & Vijay Deverakonda ki marriage preparation dekh ke aa gaye."
The couple also reportedly got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's home in Hyderabad, with no public announcement. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had been rumoured to be dating for a while following the success of their two films together, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).