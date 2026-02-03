Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue: Is it Rajasthan's biggest palace complex?

Speculation and rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue have sent their fans into a frenzy. However, just as fans thought this gossip was calming down, images depicting wedding-like arrangements at the historical City Palace of Udaipur created more excitement and speculation.

Why is the City Palace of Udaipur is at the centre of the Rashmika-Vijay wedding buzz?

If the rumours are true, then Udaipur City Palace is the wedding location of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. It is located on the eastern side of Lake Pichola and is around 400 years old. It is thought to be the largest palace complex in Rajasthan. Situated on top of a hill, it has an exceptional Rajput style of architecture, beautiful views of the lake, and has much history.