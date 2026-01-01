Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcome 2026 in Rome together?

The ViRosh fandom has gone into a complete meltdown on the dawn of the New Year with the presence of Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the Italian capital of Rome seemingly confirming their long-anticipated romance through a series of cleverly orchestrated photo dumps. Though the two stars have been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their romance in the past, their last uploads on Instagram have been anything but subtle for their keen-eyed fans.
Vijay Deverakonda began the year by wishing his "darling loves" a Happy New Year via Instagram, posting a collage of pictures, some of which were of the actor posing against the famous Colosseum or enjoying the train ride. However, it was the candid shots that caused all the commotion. Vijay can be spotted in one of the pictures with a woman resting her head on his shoulder, while her face is hidden, but fans speculate this is Rashmika.
The Pushpa actress fanned the flames with her set of Roman holiday memories. Her posts were a line-up of candlelit prayers, dessert dates and touristy adventures. The reflection of Vijay was spotted by fans in one of Rashmika’s photos, while another video reportedly featured her playfully serving cake to him before taking a bite herself.
A royal wedding in Udaipur?
The timing of this European getaway is, however, most befitting as rumours swirl in on their future. Rumours have it that the couple got engaged in a low-key engagement on October 3, 2025 at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence with only their immediate families present at the occasion.
If insiders are to be believed, the couple will get married on February 26, 2026. The marriage ceremony will be small and private, at a historic heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. None of the stars has confirmed this news yet, but Rashmika’s recent quote to a news portal that she’ll talk about her marriage "when it’s time" has only heightened the anticipation. For now, the Geetha Govindam co-stars appear quite content with having their holiday pictures do the talking as they ring in arguably their most career-defining year.