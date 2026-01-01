Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcome 2026 in Rome together?

The ViRosh fandom has gone into a complete meltdown on the dawn of the New Year with the presence of Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the Italian capital of Rome seemingly confirming their long-anticipated romance through a series of cleverly orchestrated photo dumps. Though the two stars have been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their romance in the past, their last uploads on Instagram have been anything but subtle for their keen-eyed fans.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda drops pics from their Rome vacay

Vijay Deverakonda began the year by wishing his "darling loves" a Happy New Year via Instagram, posting a collage of pictures, some of which were of the actor posing against the famous Colosseum or enjoying the train ride. However, it was the candid shots that caused all the commotion. Vijay can be spotted in one of the pictures with a woman resting her head on his shoulder, while her face is hidden, but fans speculate this is Rashmika.