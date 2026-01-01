12 grapes of New Year: Spain’s midnight ritual, from Puerta del Sol to TikTok

As midnight approaches on New Year’s Eve in Spain, conversation gives way to concentration. 12 grapes sit ready, the clock in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol clears its throat, and the nation prepares to chew at speed. Each chime demands a grape, each grape stands in for a month ahead, and hesitation brings consequences of a symbolic sort. The tradition, known as las doce uvas, remains oddly serious for something involving fruit.

A century-old scramble with fruit finds fresh fame in the age of algorithms

Its beginnings mix class politics and agricultural necessity. In the late 19th century, Madrid’s wealthy residents welcomed the New Year with grapes and champagne, a gesture borrowed from French fashion. Others responded with mockery, gathering in the square to eat grapes loudly and in public. The joke endured. In 1909, wine growers in Alicante faced an overwhelming harvest and promoted grapes as bearers of good fortune. Commerce tidied up satire and a ritual settled into place.

Timing matters. The Puerta del Sol clock dictates the pace, broadcast nationally and followed with devotion. Miss a chime and the rhythm collapses. The difficulty forms part of the appeal. Children negotiate smaller grapes, adults overestimate their coordination, and someone always laughs too hard to continue.