Trisha Krishnan stuns in pearl-embellished pink saree: But its price is the real showstopper

Trisha Krishnan made a striking appearance at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai. Her elegant traditional look quickly caught everyone's attention. She had opted to wear an extraordinary powder pink saree for the event, which had a blend of exquisite handwork and contemporary elements. Though the colour added an extra touch of romanticism, the overall ensemble had a distinct look due to its intricate detailing.
Trisha Krishnan was dressed in a gorgeous pink-colored tulle saree, which is reportedly priced at Rs 80,000. The net material used in the saree had been hand-embroidered with pearls, sequins, and crystals, providing a slight glimmer to the garment. The pallu was adorned with tassels at its edges.
Her matching blouse was just as striking. It featured intricate hand embroidery, which coordinated with the design of her saree. But what made her outfit really unique were the tassels on her waist and the feathers on her sleeves.
The saree was draped traditionally, with carefully aligned pleats in the centre of her waist. For accessories, Trisha Krishnan picked a heavily embellished choker and matching statement earrings. The jewellery added a glamorous touch without overpowering the outfit.
Her makeup also followed a softer colour palette. Her eye makeup involved the use of pink eyeshadow, some blush, and very bright pink lipstick. Eyeliner was applied in a thin line on her eyelashes, and she wore a bindi to complete the look. Her hair was left loose in soft waves and centre-parted.
The reception was conducted as part of the wedding ceremonies of Shreya, daughter of the politician YS Anil Reddy, and Ujjwal. The function was held at The Leela Palace in Chennai. Trisha Krishnan attended the event along with Vijay and his mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar.
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