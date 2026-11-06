Trisha Krishnan stuns in pearl-embellished pink saree: But its price is the real showstopper

Trisha Krishnan made a striking appearance at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai. Her elegant traditional look quickly caught everyone's attention. She had opted to wear an extraordinary powder pink saree for the event, which had a blend of exquisite handwork and contemporary elements. Though the colour added an extra touch of romanticism, the overall ensemble had a distinct look due to its intricate detailing.

Trisha Krishnan’s stunning pink saree comes with a price tag you won’t expect

Trisha Krishnan was dressed in a gorgeous pink-colored tulle saree, which is reportedly priced at Rs 80,000. The net material used in the saree had been hand-embroidered with pearls, sequins, and crystals, providing a slight glimmer to the garment. The pallu was adorned with tassels at its edges.