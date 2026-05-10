Celebs

Trisha Krishnan keeps it regal in an ice blue Kanchipuram and diamonds at Vijay’s oath ceremony

In a silk Kanchipuram, ruby-detailed diamonds and a classic gajra-adorned bun, Trisha Krishnan delivered one of her most refined public appearances in recent years
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha's ice-blue Kanjeevaram balanced glamour with political decorum
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2 min read

Draped in an ice-blue silk Kanchipuram from Kerala brand Pothys, Trisha Krishnan opted for a classical summer look for longtime friend, Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister.

Trisha's saree carried a soft sheen rather than heavy zari work, with muted gold accents woven into the border, adding richness without turning the look bridal.

Trisha Krishnan brings old-world glam to Vijay’s oath ceremony

The colour choice was smart. Ice blue can easily wash someone out or drift into pageant territory, but here it worked because everything around it stayed simple. The warm champagne-gold tone blouse with intricate embroidery, balanced the coolness of the saree and added texture without fighting for attention. It also subtly echoed the gold border, making the entire palette feel intentional.

Instead of heavy temple pieces or stacked necklaces, she chose a refined diamond choker with ruby detailing, matching earrings, and a statement ring from GRT Jewellers. The tiny burst of ruby red stopped the outfit from becoming too icy and looked a regal finish. It was a small detail which left a lasting impact.

She pulled her hair into a sleek low bun wrapped with jasmine flowers. With softly sculpted skin, defined eyes, and a muted pink lip Trisha enhanced her beauty without going overboard. 

The outfit landed very well because of her context awareness. Political oath ceremonies are not fashion red carpets, and Trisha dressed with that understanding. The saree was luxurious and respectful, glamorous but also not distracting. In a room full of white shirts and a lot of political symbolism, she brought softness and grace. And frankly, that’s harder to pull off than wearing couture with a ten-foot train.

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