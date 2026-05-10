Trisha Krishnan keeps it regal in an ice blue Kanchipuram and diamonds at Vijay’s oath ceremony

Draped in an ice-blue silk Kanchipuram from Kerala brand Pothys, Trisha Krishnan opted for a classical summer look for longtime friend, Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister.

Trisha's saree carried a soft sheen rather than heavy zari work, with muted gold accents woven into the border, adding richness without turning the look bridal.

Trisha Krishnan brings old-world glam to Vijay’s oath ceremony

The colour choice was smart. Ice blue can easily wash someone out or drift into pageant territory, but here it worked because everything around it stayed simple. The warm champagne-gold tone blouse with intricate embroidery, balanced the coolness of the saree and added texture without fighting for attention. It also subtly echoed the gold border, making the entire palette feel intentional.