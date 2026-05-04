Vijay and Trisha all over your feed? Here's a look at their long history

Then they drifted, professionally. Just the natural split that happens when two actors grow into their own lanes. Vijay doubled down on scale. His films got bigger, louder, more politically charged, and his stardom moved into that rare territory where openings matter more than reviews. Trisha played a longer game. She moved across industries, picked roles that didn’t always scream “heroine,” and somehow stayed relevant without constantly chasing the spotlight.

Which brings us to the part no one ever officially confirms and everyone keeps talking about anyway.

The rumours were always there and never settled. Over the years, they’ve been everything from “close friends” to “something more,” depending on which corner of the internet you land in. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has fed that narrative directly. There have been no statements, clarifications, or denials that go beyond the usual polite distance. But also no real effort to shut it down completely. That’s where speculation thrives.

Their reunion in Leo only added fuel.