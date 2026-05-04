Vijay and Trisha all over your feed? Here's a look at their long history

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are two names that have shared screen space, superstardom, and, depending on who you ask, a little too much intrigue for “just colleagues.”
Their blockbuster hit Ghilli was the starting point, and it didn’t take long for people to notice that their pairing worked. The film blew up, the songs stuck, and the producers had a dependable on-screen pairing. It carried into Thirupaachi and Aathi, each one reinforcing the same idea that this wasn’t a one-film fluke.
Then they drifted, professionally. Just the natural split that happens when two actors grow into their own lanes. Vijay doubled down on scale. His films got bigger, louder, more politically charged, and his stardom moved into that rare territory where openings matter more than reviews. Trisha played a longer game. She moved across industries, picked roles that didn’t always scream “heroine,” and somehow stayed relevant without constantly chasing the spotlight.
Which brings us to the part no one ever officially confirms and everyone keeps talking about anyway.
The rumours were always there and never settled. Over the years, they’ve been everything from “close friends” to “something more,” depending on which corner of the internet you land in. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has fed that narrative directly. There have been no statements, clarifications, or denials that go beyond the usual polite distance. But also no real effort to shut it down completely. That’s where speculation thrives.
Their reunion in Leo only added fuel.
The latest round of chatter came from timing more than anything else. Vijay’s 2026 Rajya Sabha win lined up neatly with Trisha’s birthday. That was all it took. Fan edits resurfaced, old interviews were reinterpreted, and suddenly social media was building a story out of coincidence.
Is there anything to it? No one outside that very small circle actually knows. And at this point, that might be the whole point.
Not every equation in cinema needs a label. Some just exist on screen, off screen, and somewhere in between. Vijay and Trisha have figured out how to stay in that in-between space for over two decades.
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