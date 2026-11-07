Alia Bhatt serves the ultimate floral fashion moment at an unbelievable price tag

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked the fourth birthday of their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6 with a festive family party. Although the young child was having fun on her special day, the actress herself got noticed for her attire. The actress wore the Mirabel dress from Summer Away, priced at Rs 8,720. With its playful floral print and relaxed silhouette, the dress made for an effortless daytime celebration look.

Alia Bhatt's Rs 8,720 birthday dress: Label, details and styling

Alia Bhatt chose to wear the Mirabel mini dress made up of viscose georgette fabric. It had multiple hues of floral prints and a deep V-neck design. Moreover, the dress had three-quarter-length sleeves with ruffles on the hemline. In addition, the dress had a built-in removable slip dress and a matching scarf.