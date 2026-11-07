Alia Bhatt serves the ultimate floral fashion moment at an unbelievable price tag

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked the fourth birthday of their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6 with a festive family party. Although the young child was having fun on her special day, the actress herself got noticed for her attire. The actress wore the Mirabel dress from Summer Away, priced at Rs 8,720. With its playful floral print and relaxed silhouette, the dress made for an effortless daytime celebration look.
Alia Bhatt chose to wear the Mirabel mini dress made up of viscose georgette fabric. It had multiple hues of floral prints and a deep V-neck design. Moreover, the dress had three-quarter-length sleeves with ruffles on the hemline. In addition, the dress had a built-in removable slip dress and a matching scarf.
The mini-length design made the whole look playful, and the lightweight material made it perfect for a day event. Alia preferred to keep the look modest. Her hair was styled in waves with a middle parting, and the makeup was soft and nude. She chose pink lipstick and minimal earrings. Instead of additional accessories, she focused on the vibrant pattern and delicate features.
This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has turned to accessible fashion labels for a stylish appearance. Previously, she had worn the Navarra Wrap Dress by Summer Somewhere, which is a red and white floral dress with a tasselled belt costing around Rs 6,990. For her friend’s birthday, she selected the brand's Sorrento Mini Dress, which costs Rs 5,590.
Her casual wardrobe has offered similar examples. Alia Bhatt has been seen wearing a large tie-dye sweatshirt, which reportedly costs about Rs 1,990. She was also seen wearing a linen co-ord set by Summer Somewhere, which included a Salento vest worth Rs 3,720 and wide-leg pants worth Rs 3,990.
This illustrates how celebrity fashion is able to highlight affordable brands while also showcasing expensive wardrobes. Alia Bhatt also created some buzz for repeating her outfits and talking about sustainable fashion. She wore her wedding saree on the day she received the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.