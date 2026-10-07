Alia Bhatt sets holiday goals on sunny Mallorca getaway with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and girl gang

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has escaped the relentless demands of filming schedules to embrace sun-drenched Mediterranean shores, embarking on a picturesque getaway to Mallorca alongside her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their close-knit circle. Celebrating enduring camaraderie, the group—featuring Meghna Goyal, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta and Rhea Chatterjee—have turned the Balearic island into an enviable playground of relaxation, fashion and coastal adventure.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s stylish Mallorca holiday with friends

Sharing candid snapshots from their idyllic island escape on social media, Akansha neatly captured the carefree mood with the caption, "This and nothing else." The holiday photo series reveals a seamless mix of seaside leisure and understated luxury, from chartering yachts across crystal-clear waters to enjoying relaxed afternoons at open-air cafés. Posing against rugged rocky coves and taking in panoramic ocean views from scenic balconies, Alia showcased an effortlessly curated holiday wardrobe that resonated with fashion enthusiasts. Her sartorial choices ranged from a vibrant red bikini styled with a retro white bandana to an ethereal white two-piece featuring a delicate lace cover-up. As daylight faded, she turned up the glamour in a sweeping red evening gown and a shimmering metallic top paired with tailored cream trousers.