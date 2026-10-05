Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah may return with Alia Bhatt, but who will be her hero?

Sanjay turned to Gangubai Kathiawadi, which became one of the biggest successes of both his and Alia's careers. He has since said that Alia was devastated when Inshallah was called off. In a 2024 interview, he described her reacting with tears and anger and shutting herself in a room, before he called a week later to offer her Gangubai. Alia has never hidden her feelings about the project. She has called it a "brilliant story" and said she hopes it will be made someday.

For now, both are focused on Love & War, a romantic drama with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after Saawariya, and the makers recently released character posters for all three leads. Bhansali has said he works on instinct, so there is no timeline for Inshallah yet.