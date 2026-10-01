Love and War: Theatrical rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic sold for a record-breaking Rs 300 crore

Industry insiders suggest the monumental Rs 300 crore figure reflects immense confidence in the project's star-studded cast and the director's renowned cinematic vision. Stakeholders reportedly believe that the immense investment will not only be fully recovered but will also generate substantial profits.

"It's a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January," an industry source revealed. "There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar."

The source further added, "Ranbir is among the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, and with able support from Alia and Vicky, Love and War is certainly the biggest ensemble ever pulled off by Sanjay. It deserves the Rs 300 crore theatrical number."