Love and War: Theatrical rights for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic sold for a record-breaking Rs 300 crore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus Love and War is already setting records long before it hits the big screen. The highly anticipated period drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly secured a massive global theatrical deal worth a staggering Rs 300 crore.
Scheduled for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027, the film marks an iconic on-screen reunion for the leading trio. It also sees Ranbir collaborating with Sanjay for the first time in two decades. Following a fiercely competitive bidding war among industry heavyweights such as Dharma Productions, Jio Studios and Anil Thadani, the distribution company Pen Marudhar successfully secured the highly coveted rights.
Industry insiders suggest the monumental Rs 300 crore figure reflects immense confidence in the project's star-studded cast and the director's renowned cinematic vision. Stakeholders reportedly believe that the immense investment will not only be fully recovered but will also generate substantial profits.
"It's a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January," an industry source revealed. "There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar."
The source further added, "Ranbir is among the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, and with able support from Alia and Vicky, Love and War is certainly the biggest ensemble ever pulled off by Sanjay. It deserves the Rs 300 crore theatrical number."
The excitement surrounding the project has only amplified since the release of its first-look posters last week, which instantly captured the internet's attention. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the film’s official teaser, which is expected to drop around Diwali alongside the promotional campaign for the upcoming epic Ramayana.
With its record-breaking distribution deal and a powerhouse cast, this 2027 release is poised to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the decade.