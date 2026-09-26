Vicky Kaushal’s first look in Love & War is dark and dangerous

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most-awaited ensemble just got a jolt of danger. The filmmaker unveiled Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster from Love & War, and it wastes no time announcing that this is not the Vicky Kaushal audiences are used to.
He is shown on the poster lighting a cigarette with a silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand while staring directly into the camera. A thick moustache, a vintage hairstyle, scars over his forehead and cheek, smoke curling around his face, and deep green and golden antique tones all contribute to the image's gloomy, atmospheric quality. His black collared shirt strongly contributes to the historical background of the movie, and a gold ring sparkles on his index finger.
It's a far cry from the soldiers and statesmen Vicky has played before. The reveal came with a couplet stamped across the frame: "Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!"
Love & War marks the first time Vicky and Sanjay have worked together, and one of the most anticipated films of 2027. Details on the story are still being kept close to the chest, but early reports suggest a period war drama, with Ranbir and Vicky playing Indian Air Force officers whose paths cross with Alia’s character, setting up a love triangle against the backdrop of conflict. Interestingly, some describe it as one of Bhansali's more contemporary efforts, a departure from the period trappings he's typically known for. Backed by Saregama, the film opens in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Vicky's poster follows close on the heels of his co-stars' reveals. Ranbir and Alia's character posters dropped earlier in the week. Alia was presented as a dancer against a royal red backdrop, while Ranbir's look came wrapped in a breezy blue that stands in sharp contrast to the deep green surrounding Kaushal. Ranbir's reveal has also been doing the rounds online for a more visceral reason — a new visual from the film showed the actor sporting a bloodied arm alongside his intense look.
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