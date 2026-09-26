Vicky Kaushal’s first look in Love & War is dark and dangerous

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most-awaited ensemble just got a jolt of danger. The filmmaker unveiled Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster from Love & War, and it wastes no time announcing that this is not the Vicky Kaushal audiences are used to.

Vicky Kaushal first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War revealed

He is shown on the poster lighting a cigarette with a silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand while staring directly into the camera. A thick moustache, a vintage hairstyle, scars over his forehead and cheek, smoke curling around his face, and deep green and golden antique tones all contribute to the image's gloomy, atmospheric quality. His black collared shirt strongly contributes to the historical background of the movie, and a gold ring sparkles on his index finger.