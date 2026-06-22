Love & War: Tragedy strikes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set as worker dies

The making of period drama film Love & War of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has faced tough times following a tragic mishap at the Royal Pump Studio in Film City of Mumbai. Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter who was working on the lavish sets for the movie, succumbed to severe electrical shock after suffering a short circuit during the wee hours of June 17.
As a mark of sympathy following the untimely demise of the carpenter, Bhansali Productions has extended help to the family of the deceased by providing a financial compensation of ₹40 lakh. However, FWICE has made a plea to the production company to provide more money, in total ₹50 lakh. FWICE President BN Tiwari pointed out that it is important to give enough money so that the widowed lady can take care of herself and her two girls in the coming days.
This incident has once again brought about an industry-wide heated debate concerning the issue of difficult shift timings and the lack of safety for the crew. As per information shared by FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey, Chandradhari was putting in 20 hours long shift timing for three days in a row, which started from 7 am to 3 am the next morning prior to the unfortunate incident. Cine bodies have been insisting on conducting mandatory electrical audits and ensuring regulation in daily shift timings to avoid physical tiredness that endangers the lives of technicians.
Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and Vicky Kaushal in a complex, high-stakes romantic triangle centred around duty and desire. The movie, which is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 21, 2027, is going to be Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay after eight years of their last film Saawariya and second film of Alia with the celebrated filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi.