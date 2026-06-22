Love & War: Tragedy strikes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s set as worker dies

The making of period drama film Love & War of Sanjay Leela Bhansali has faced tough times following a tragic mishap at the Royal Pump Studio in Film City of Mumbai. Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter who was working on the lavish sets for the movie, succumbed to severe electrical shock after suffering a short circuit during the wee hours of June 17.

Love & War set tragedy: Worker dies, safety under scrutiny

As a mark of sympathy following the untimely demise of the carpenter, Bhansali Productions has extended help to the family of the deceased by providing a financial compensation of ₹40 lakh. However, FWICE has made a plea to the production company to provide more money, in total ₹50 lakh. FWICE President BN Tiwari pointed out that it is important to give enough money so that the widowed lady can take care of herself and her two girls in the coming days.