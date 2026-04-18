Shah Rukh Khan reportedly replaces Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah was initially announced back in 2019 with actors Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starring in it. But eventually, this movie was put on hold due to creative differences between Sanjay and Salman. It is claimed that Salman Khan wanted an entertainer that would appeal to a larger audience like during the Eid festival, whereas Bhansali envisioned making a passionate love story.

It seems that now Inshallah directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will star Shah Rukh Khan as the lead instead of Salman Khan, has been brought back on track. Shah Rukh Khan is said to play the role of a romantic lover boy, while Alia Bhatt will most probably be seen playing a girl who loves an older man.

But casting has resulted in heavy backlash. One person commented, “But wtf is wrong with shahrukh, why can’t he do an age appropriate romcom movie like the old days :/ there’s tabu, there’s kajol, there’s rani, there’s aish, there’s madhuri, there’s shefali, honestly the list is never ending, the difference in age will be very apparent between these two because alia has a baby face.” Another person said, “This will be a zero-chemistry lackluster thanda couple. Much older man-Much younger woman pairing onscreen should scream. It feels so wrong and so hot at the same time."