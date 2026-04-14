Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of exotic anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Bollywood superstar couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate four years of their marital bliss on the April 14.

Here’s how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

On account of the special day, Alia took to her social media account to share a glimpse of their anniversary special vacation. She also penned a beautiful caption alongside her carousel post.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” she wrote. In the picture shared by Alia, it features the lovestruck two smiling for a selfie, with snow clad mountains in the background.

The second picture shows a serene outdoor setting surrounded by snow-covered mountains and wooden chalets. Ranbir is seen along with little Raha, standing near a fenced area interacting with a group of alpacas.