INR 8,000 at Coachella gets you pizza, fries and regret

Officially, Coachella is a two-weekend music festival in the California desert. Global headliners perform against sunsets that are made for Instagram. But unofficially, it’s a roaming ecosystem of brand activations, influencer pilgrimages, and obviously distressed denim. You don’t attend Coachella so much as you appear at it.
The festival's "Central Market" and surrounding stalls promise a high-end culinary experience, featuring luxury vendors and exclusive partnerships with famous chefs.
But don't be surprised if you end up paying roughly ₹8,000 for an aggressively average meal. Convert that back to dollars and it's somewhere around $90–$100 for a couple of slices of pizza, maybe a drink, possibly a side that you wish had stayed in the freezer. Think loaded fries that cost more than a decent dinner in Los Angeles, sandwiches hovering in the “this better change my life” price bracket, and beverages that seem priced according to how photogenic they look in harsh desert light.
The people behind this are maybe the festival organisers, high-profile vendors, brand partners, or the kind of food entrepreneurs who understand that scarcity plus heatstroke equals pricing freedom. Hungry people in the middle of nowhere will not go anywhere. Paying a premium for something exceptional is aspirational, but paying a premium for something that is best forgotten is offensive.
Users are posting breakdowns of their meals with the forensic intensity usually reserved for crime scenes. “₹3,000 for this?” is a recurring refrain, often accompanied by images that look less like luxury dining and more like a Tuesday at a mall food court. But Coachella pricing works. Because it’s aligned with what the festival has become. This is an event where visibility is currency. Where the right photo matters more than the right flavour. So yes, ₹8,000 for a meal is outrageous, but it’s also perfectly on brand.
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