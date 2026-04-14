INR 8,000 at Coachella gets you pizza, fries and regret

Officially, Coachella is a two-weekend music festival in the California desert. Global headliners perform against sunsets that are made for Instagram. But unofficially, it’s a roaming ecosystem of brand activations, influencer pilgrimages, and obviously distressed denim. You don’t attend Coachella so much as you appear at it.

The festival's "Central Market" and surrounding stalls promise a high-end culinary experience, featuring luxury vendors and exclusive partnerships with famous chefs.

Why Coachella’s food prices feel absurd

But don't be surprised if you end up paying roughly ₹8,000 for an aggressively average meal. Convert that back to dollars and it's somewhere around $90–$100 for a couple of slices of pizza, maybe a drink, possibly a side that you wish had stayed in the freezer. Think loaded fries that cost more than a decent dinner in Los Angeles, sandwiches hovering in the “this better change my life” price bracket, and beverages that seem priced according to how photogenic they look in harsh desert light.