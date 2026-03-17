Love and War tightens secrecy: People reportedly asked to sign more than 500 NDAs

Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is generating a lot of news because of the continuing changes in production. The film is reportedly a very large project but is now being delayed. Additional costs are being incurred and there seems to be much more secrecy about the project.
To avert any leaks from the Love and War set, the production has allegedly installed a number of protocols, such as signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Reports state that more than 500 NDAs have already been signed. NDAs should be able to prevent the public from seeing or gaining access to any visual representations, information and/or materials related to the film’s production up to a certainty.
In addition to the cost of editing, a large portion of the film will be re-shot due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's desire for perfection. The added expense now makes Love & War one of the most costly films of his directorial career.
Another factor impacting the release delay of this film is its technical requirements. This project will feature extensive aerial stunts, as well as other special visual effects sequences. These stunts' complexity will require a longer than normal time frame to complete. Consequently, this will also push back the timeline for releasing the film.
Originally scheduled to be released in August 2026, the film is now without a definite release date due to delays from continued reshoots and post-production. However, some reports are saying it could possibly be targeting an early 2027 release instead.
Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed earlier during an Instagram live session that the release date has been pushed back. He said that Love and War will be coming to theatres after Ramayana Part I, which will be released in October. This film has an enormous scale and is being kept secret.