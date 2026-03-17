Love and War tightens secrecy: People reportedly asked to sign more than 500 NDAs

In addition to the cost of editing, a large portion of the film will be re-shot due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's desire for perfection. The added expense now makes Love & War one of the most costly films of his directorial career.

Another factor impacting the release delay of this film is its technical requirements. This project will feature extensive aerial stunts, as well as other special visual effects sequences. These stunts' complexity will require a longer than normal time frame to complete. Consequently, this will also push back the timeline for releasing the film.

Originally scheduled to be released in August 2026, the film is now without a definite release date due to delays from continued reshoots and post-production. However, some reports are saying it could possibly be targeting an early 2027 release instead.

Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed earlier during an Instagram live session that the release date has been pushed back. He said that Love and War will be coming to theatres after Ramayana Part I, which will be released in October. This film has an enormous scale and is being kept secret.