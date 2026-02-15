Ranbir Kapoor talks about the postponement of Love and War in a recent Instagram live

In an Instagram live session, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is delayed for now. Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part One, which is one of the most anticipated films of Ranbir, is all set for release during Diwali 2026. Earlier, Love & War was supposed to release in August 2026, but it has been postponed for sometime with no official release date.
At first Love and War was slated for a Christmas 2025 release. However, it was pushed further till March and then August in 2026. But according to the recent reports, SLB’s epic romantic film is now eyeing a 2027 release date. According to some sources, a significant portion of the film hasn’t been shot yet, and the heavy VFX and editing work for aerial action sequences are still pending.
Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Love and War also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It is a periodic venture that takes us back to 1960s. It has been said that the film involves an intricate love triangle between two Air Force pilots and might be a modern homage to the 1964 classic film, Sangam.
While discussing about future projects, Ranbir said Brahmastra 2 will start much faster than expected by fans. Additionally, he confirmed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park is happening and should be on the floors around the middle of next year.
Ranbir Kapoor also mentioned that he was ready to do the sequel to Rockstar if director Imtiaz Ali is ready to come up with a good script. Ranbir Kapoor further mentioned that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had a fantastic ending, but he also hinted that another such movie can be made. Also, there were some speculations swirling around that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is reuniting for Ayan Mukherji’s next film, which is allegedly based on Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ Chori Chori.