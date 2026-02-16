Ranbir Kapoor calls his Love & War director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the best director in the last four decades

Ranbir Kapoor has expressed immense admiration and gratitude for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while sharing an exciting update about their upcoming collaboration, Love & War. The actor recently went live on Instagram, where he spoke about his current projects and described working with Bhansali again as an extraordinary experience.

What Ranbir Kapoor had to say about Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

The Brahmastra actor, went live from his brand ARKS's Instagram page to speak with his fans, as the brand completed a year. Speaking about his much-awaited projects that are underway, Ranbir said he has been putting in significant efforts, particularly in Love & War, which he called an “amazing experience.”

“I have been working very hard on the projects that I’m a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon,” Ranbir shared during the session.