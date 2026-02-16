Ranbir Kapoor calls his Love & War director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the best director in the last four decades

Ranbir Kapoor has expressed immense admiration and gratitude for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while sharing an exciting update about their upcoming collaboration, Love & War. The actor recently went live on Instagram, where he spoke about his current projects and described working with Bhansali again as an extraordinary experience.
The Brahmastra actor, went live from his brand ARKS's Instagram page to speak with his fans, as the brand completed a year. Speaking about his much-awaited projects that are underway, Ranbir said he has been putting in significant efforts, particularly in Love & War, which he called an “amazing experience.”
“I have been working very hard on the projects that I’m a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon,” Ranbir shared during the session.
The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, bringing together a powerful ensemble led by three of the industry’s most celebrated performers. Their collaboration under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction has already generated massive anticipation among audiences and the trade.
This marks another collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, after Saawariya in 2007, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers known for his grand storytelling, visual scale, and emotionally rich narratives. The actor’s strong endorsement has further heightened excitement around Love & War, which is already among the most talked-about upcoming projects.
The film, which was supposed to release this year, is now looking at a 2027 release window. Citing a source, a publication claimed that 'a significant portion of the shoot is still pending. The report also stated that pending heavy VFX work and editing of aerial action sequences had ruled out the release of the film this year.
With Ranbir teasing updates soon, buzz around the film continues to build, with more official announcements expected shortly.