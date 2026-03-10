SLB’s Love & War undergoes multiple reshoots; budget shoots up

The source further revealed that this has also added to the budget of the drama, which is already being made on a jaw-dropping scale. It is further believed that all the rework has led to an indefinite delay in the release of the movie.

Refreshing your memory, during a recent Instagram live, Ranbir shared that the movie buffs might have to wait a little longer to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. He said that the film, which was initially expected to reach the cinema halls by August 2026, is now likely to be out either later this year or even in 2027.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Ranbir shared that grand projects such as Ramayana and Love & War take a little longer to finish due to their ambitious scale and vision. Nevertheless, Ranbir expressed the confidence that the wait will be worthwhile. It remains to be seen when the makers lock in on the final release date for Love & War.

Ranbir will be seen alongside his better half, Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, which is believed to be inspired by the 1964 film Sangam, starring Ranbir's grandfather, Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar.