Try cheesy Phyllo rolls and Mexican fondue at this Salt Lake cafe in Kolkata

Amid a sea of cafes, the ones that stand the test of time in Kolkata are those that deliver on all fronts. The Spot, located in CE Block, is an all-vegetarian cafe which occupies a spacious 2,000-square-foot address and offers a number of cuisines. The interiors are modern without feeling overly stylised, creating an environment that works equally well for a quick breakfast meeting, an afternoon catch-up, or a leisurely family dinner. With seating for around 90 guests and operating hours that stretch from 6 am until 2 am, The Spot is clearly positioning itself as an all-day destination rather than a conventional café.
Founded by entrepreneur Devansh Agarwal, the cafe is shaped by a practical understanding of neighbourhood dining where consistency matters more than spectacle, and where long-term relationships with guests are built through reliability rather than novelty.
What makes the venue noteworthy is its attempt to present vegetarian cuisine in a format that feels contemporary and accessible. The menu avoids the predictable clichés often associated with vegetarian dining, instead drawing inspiration from a range of global and Indian influences. Dishes such as Mushroom Edamame Galoti, Paneer Shikari Kebab and Cheese Stuffed Fillow showcase a willingness to experiment with texture and flavour without taking away the familiarity.
Among the more interesting offerings is the Veg Ramen Bowl, while preparations like Veg Tanaji offer a truly indulgent appeal.
The café's USP is perhaps its versatility as the space accommodates multiple purposes throughout the day, shifting from breakfast venue to workspace, social hangout and family dining destination. We sampled a number of appetisers, and the Aam ka Paneer Tikka and cheesy Phyllo rolls were scrumptious. We also explored some north Indian signatures, and Paneer Lababdar was one of their standout numbers. One of the most interesting offerings was the Gajar Ka Halwa Roll, which featured crispy spring roll sheets filled with slow-cooked grated carrots, milk, and cardamom, deep-fried until golden and served with creamy rabdi.
Hot tip: The Tandoori segment is unmissable! Don’t miss out on the Angara Paneer Tikka, Cheesy Hara Bhara Kebab and Paneer Tikka Masala
Price: Rs 1,600 for two
Address: CE 23, CE Block, Sector 1, Salt Lake, Kolkata
Time: 6 am to 2 am