Try cheesy Phyllo rolls and Mexican fondue at this Salt Lake cafe in Kolkata

Amid a sea of cafes, the ones that stand the test of time in Kolkata are those that deliver on all fronts. The Spot, located in CE Block, is an all-vegetarian cafe which occupies a spacious 2,000-square-foot address and offers a number of cuisines. The interiors are modern without feeling overly stylised, creating an environment that works equally well for a quick breakfast meeting, an afternoon catch-up, or a leisurely family dinner. With seating for around 90 guests and operating hours that stretch from 6 am until 2 am, The Spot is clearly positioning itself as an all-day destination rather than a conventional café.

Founded by entrepreneur Devansh Agarwal, the cafe is shaped by a practical understanding of neighbourhood dining where consistency matters more than spectacle, and where long-term relationships with guests are built through reliability rather than novelty.