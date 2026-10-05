Is Digger a flop? Tom Cruise film suffers one of the worst openings

Tom Cruise's Digger has had an abysmal start on the weekend at the box office. The movie collected $8 million in North America and $12 million in 74 foreign territories. With a worldwide opening of around $20 million, it has been one of Tom Cruise's poorest starts ever.

Tom Cruise's Digger faces huge financial challenge

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the political satire of global warming was marketed as an awards-season contender. Production costs are believed to have reached at least $125 million, and some estimates peg it at close to $150 million. Another $100 million was budgeted for marketing.