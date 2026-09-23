Tom Cruise poses with David Beckham and royals at Digger premiere in London

Action icon Tom Cruise shared glimpses from the royal premiere of Digger in London, where he posed with filmmaker JJ Abrams, football legend David Beckham and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Tom Cruise poses with David Beckham and royals at Digger premiere

Taking to Instagram, Tom, who also shared a motley of pictures of himself with the cast of the film and fans, described the evening as an “absolute joy and honour” and thanked the Royal Family, the city of London and everyone who attended the premiere.

“Tonight has been an absolute joy and an honor. Thank you to The Royal Family, the city of London, and to all in attendance of our official Royal Premiere of DIGGER! Alejandro, the cast, and I had so much fun,” Tom wrote as the caption.