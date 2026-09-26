As Alia Bhatt's cabaret look from Love & War drops, here are 8 on-screen cabaret moments worth revisiting

There's something about a cabaret sequence that instantly elevates a film. The smoke, the sequins, the single spotlight, all come together to mesmerize. So when the first glimpse of Alia Bhatt's cabaret-inspired look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War began making the rounds, it sent us straight into a cinematic rabbit hole of the genre's greatest hits.

Bhansali is reportedly having Alia's character, a jazz singer caught in a love triangle in his latest movie. Think smoky lighting, dramatic silhouettes, and old-world glamour with a dangerous edge. Which got us thinking: which cabaret performances have already earned that kind of legacy? Here are eight cabaret acts worth watching (or rewatching) this weekend.