A darker Mary Poppins TV series is officially in the works

We all know the delightfully wholesome nanny who made her cinematic debut with a spoonful of sugar, but a brand-new live-action television series is about to reveal a very different side to the iconic character. A Mary Poppins TV adaptation is currently in the works, promising to step away from the classic musical films and dive deep into the original eight novels penned by P.L. Travers.
The ambitious project is being developed and produced by Tom Winchester for Pure Fiction Television. The indie production company is notably backed by See-Saw Films and UK talent agency Hamilton Hodell. Instead of leaning into the saccharine London-set world of previous cinematic adaptations, Tom has optioned the rights directly from the trustees of the P.L. estate.
Fans of the source material will know that the literary nanny is vastly different from her silver-screen counterpart. The upcoming series plans to "go back to P.L. Travers’ original eight Mary Poppins books and open up the larger, stranger world she created". According to early details, the protagonist of the novels is famously more "mysterious, mercurial and dangerous" than her film incarnation. Instead of cheerful rooftop dances, her literary adventures are magical, surreal and sometimes frightening.
Currently in the pitch stage, Tom is approaching top-level showrunners to bring this bolder vision to life. While the classic 1964 film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke remains a cinematic touchstone, it is no secret that P.L. openly criticised the studio's cheerful interpretation.
Because the new rights were secured straight from the author's estate, the television show does not require Disney's buy-in to move forward. However, early-stage conversations are reportedly taking place to see if the studio might want to join the project given its historic ties to the intellectual property.
Whether they board the project or not, audiences are finally going to meet the eccentric, darker nanny originally envisioned on the page.