A darker Mary Poppins TV series is officially in the works

We all know the delightfully wholesome nanny who made her cinematic debut with a spoonful of sugar, but a brand-new live-action television series is about to reveal a very different side to the iconic character. A Mary Poppins TV adaptation is currently in the works, promising to step away from the classic musical films and dive deep into the original eight novels penned by P.L. Travers.

New Mary Poppins TV series explores darker original books

The ambitious project is being developed and produced by Tom Winchester for Pure Fiction Television. The indie production company is notably backed by See-Saw Films and UK talent agency Hamilton Hodell. Instead of leaning into the saccharine London-set world of previous cinematic adaptations, Tom has optioned the rights directly from the trustees of the P.L. estate.