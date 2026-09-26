Avengers: Endgame Encore: Fans celebrate re-release with fireworks inside the theatres

Films often stay in theatres for a few weeks after their release, but every once in a while, when a film leaves a lasting mark on audiences, it finds its way back to the big screen, giving fans a chance to relive those emotions all over again. One of the most awaited re-releases of the year, Avengers: Endgame – Encore, had its return to theatres on Friday, and Indian audiences welcomed it with celebrations filled with dances, fireworks and plenty of nostalgia.
Seven years after its original release, Avengers: Endgame, the film has hit the theatres once again with the renewed name Avengers: Endgame – Encore. Fans flocked into the theatres for the first-day-first-show, to replenish their memories on the multiverse ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday’s December release.
The major moments of the films are the post credit scenes that have been added to the film. There are four post-credit scenes in the re-release that bring about some of the biggest reveals and twists. Following the film’s return to theatres, fans have been flooding social media with their reactions. While many are enjoying the nostalgia of watching the Marvel epic on the big screen again, some are discussing whether the newly added footage enhances or takes away from the emotional weight of its original finale, Avengers: Doomsday.
Clips of fans celebrating inside the hall circulated the internet. One user wrote, “Indians are crazy when it's come about enjoy cinema”. Another added, “This why Scorsese was right about Marvel”.
One of the craziest moments came when a fan reportedly lit fireworks inside the cinema. The already electrifying scene got an extra dose of excitement as fireworks and a light display went off in the theatre, with fans erupting into cheers and hoots during the action-packed sequence.
In another theatre, fans joined in the celebrations with party poppers and showers of paper strips, adding to the festive atmosphere.
First released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame became a landmark cinematic moment for Marvel fans, that brought the Infinity Saga to an emotional close after years of interconnected stories. Now the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe, including characters connected to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, making the ending all the way incredible.
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