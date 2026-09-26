Avengers: Endgame Encore: Fans celebrate re-release with fireworks inside the theatres

Films often stay in theatres for a few weeks after their release, but every once in a while, when a film leaves a lasting mark on audiences, it finds its way back to the big screen, giving fans a chance to relive those emotions all over again. One of the most awaited re-releases of the year, Avengers: Endgame – Encore, had its return to theatres on Friday, and Indian audiences welcomed it with celebrations filled with dances, fireworks and plenty of nostalgia.

Avengers: Endgame Encore: Fans go all out as Marvel epic returns to Indian theatres

Seven years after its original release, Avengers: Endgame, the film has hit the theatres once again with the renewed name Avengers: Endgame – Encore. Fans flocked into the theatres for the first-day-first-show, to replenish their memories on the multiverse ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday’s December release.

The major moments of the films are the post credit scenes that have been added to the film. There are four post-credit scenes in the re-release that bring about some of the biggest reveals and twists. Following the film’s return to theatres, fans have been flooding social media with their reactions. While many are enjoying the nostalgia of watching the Marvel epic on the big screen again, some are discussing whether the newly added footage enhances or takes away from the emotional weight of its original finale, Avengers: Doomsday.