The Vvaan Twitter review: Netizens share mixed reactions to Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folk fantasy

Deepak Kumar Mishra’s folk thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has arrived in cinemas, sparking instant chatter across X (formerly Twitter). Starring Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, the supernatural mystery blends rural mythology with suspense. Early reactions reveal a polarised audience, with viewers divided between admiration for its eerie atmosphere and frustration over narrative pacing.

The Vvaan Twitter review: Sidharth Malhotra film receives mixed review

Several cinephiles commended the visual world-building and Sidharth’s grounded screen presence. One impressed viewer posted: "Siddharth Malhotra steps into the folk-thriller space with Balaji Motion Pictures & TVF’s collaboration, and the result is an ambitious, folklore-rooted spectacle with genuine atmospheric highs and a few familiar genre pitfalls."