The Vvaan Twitter review: Netizens share mixed reactions to Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folk fantasy

Deepak Kumar Mishra’s folk thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has arrived in cinemas, sparking instant chatter across X (formerly Twitter). Starring Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, the supernatural mystery blends rural mythology with suspense. Early reactions reveal a polarised audience, with viewers divided between admiration for its eerie atmosphere and frustration over narrative pacing.
Several cinephiles commended the visual world-building and Sidharth’s grounded screen presence. One impressed viewer posted: "Siddharth Malhotra steps into the folk-thriller space with Balaji Motion Pictures & TVF’s collaboration, and the result is an ambitious, folklore-rooted spectacle with genuine atmospheric highs and a few familiar genre pitfalls."
Another user praised the transition of Deepak from small-town comedy into mythical horror, sharing: "#TheVvaan: A Rooted Folk-Fantasy That Touches Divine Heights Before Stumbling in the Forest! Director Deepak Kumar Mishra shifts gears from the cozy lanes of Panchayat to a haunting, atmospheric world where ancient mythology collides with human greed. #SidharthMalhotra ditches the clean-cut hero trope to step into a grounded, intensely raw avatar."
Midway through early screenings, others noted uneven pacing while still acknowledging the high points. A cinemagoer observed: "It's INTERVAL .... The VVAAN Pretty Ups and Down .... Interval Block Ends with High Note ..... Set Up Looks Fake At Times , Should have gone for Real Locations.... Kids And Family Will Enjoy This One For Sure .... Sidharth Malhotra Looks Stunning And He looks Very Confident Too .... Comedy Went Flat."
Not all sentiment was glowing, however. Harsher detractors took issue with the lead pairing and visual execution. One critical watcher remarked: "Kantara jaisa world create karna easy nahi hai When I saw the trailer of Vvan it looked like a cheap rip off of Kantara But one thing I don’t understand why directors or producers pick two mediocre actors as main leads."
While Sunil Grover and Tamannaah earned applause in key sequences, the general consensus suggests that while The Vvaan aims high with folklore lore, its uneven screenplay keeps it from achieving legendary status.