Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan faces shocking director changes and major reshoots ahead of September release

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Vvan: Force of the Forest have been met with truly shocking news this week. The highly anticipated mythological thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is reportedly undergoing extensive creative changes just weeks before its scheduled theatrical debut on September 25.
According to industry murmurs, an enormous portion of the film is currently being reshot and entirely re-edited. In a surprising twist for the production, Deepak Mishra, who had been attached to the ambitious project since its very inception, is allegedly no longer associated with the film. Following Deepak’s sudden departure, the original creative team has also reportedly stepped away from the upcoming blockbuster.
To salvage the tight schedule, Niraj Kothari and Sahir Raza are now said to be managing the complex editing process. They are reportedly working directly under the strict guidance of Ektaa Kapoor, whose production house Balaji Motion Pictures is co-producing the intense folklore thriller.
Adding to the behind-the-scenes drama, it is claimed that Sidharth himself requested an additional 17 days of reshoots. The leading man is reportedly focusing his efforts on thoroughly reworking both the film’s grand climax and its high-octane action sequences. With the autumn release date looming dangerously close, this leaves Ektaa, Niraj and Sahir with an incredibly limited window to complete the necessary filming and finalise the demanding edit.
Set deep within the lush heartlands of Central India, Vvan promises to deliver a gripping cinematic tale deeply rooted in local Indian folklore. To capture a genuine sense of dread and beauty, the production team shot extensively in real forest locations to ensure maximum authenticity.
While audiences eagerly wait to see how these eleventh-hour alterations impact the final cinematic cut, both lead stars remain highly active. Sidharth was recently seen in the feature Param Sundari, while Tamannaah is busy preparing for her compelling role as actress Jayashree in the upcoming V Shantaram biopic.