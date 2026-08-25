Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan faces shocking director changes and major reshoots ahead of September release

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Vvan: Force of the Forest have been met with truly shocking news this week. The highly anticipated mythological thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is reportedly undergoing extensive creative changes just weeks before its scheduled theatrical debut on September 25.

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan faces major reshoots

According to industry murmurs, an enormous portion of the film is currently being reshot and entirely re-edited. In a surprising twist for the production, Deepak Mishra, who had been attached to the ambitious project since its very inception, is allegedly no longer associated with the film. Following Deepak’s sudden departure, the original creative team has also reportedly stepped away from the upcoming blockbuster.

To salvage the tight schedule, Niraj Kothari and Sahir Raza are now said to be managing the complex editing process. They are reportedly working directly under the strict guidance of Ektaa Kapoor, whose production house Balaji Motion Pictures is co-producing the intense folklore thriller.