Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to turn producers?

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly planning to enter film production.

As per reports, the couple wants to create projects that offer Sidharth stronger and more challenging roles, taking his career to the next level. Nothing is confirmed. No company name has surfaced, no papers have been filed, and neither Sidharth nor Kiara have said a word publicly. But if the trade grapevine is to be believed, this is a matter of when, not if.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reported production plans

Sidharth and Kiara wouldn't be breaking new ground here. Kartik Aaryan recently launched Dopamine Studios. Anushka Sharma built Clean Slate Filmz into a genuine hit-maker. Alia Bhatt has Eternal Sunshine Productions. At a certain point in a leading actor's career, producing isn't a side hustle; it's a way of taking the wheel.

However, Sidharth has accumulated a long string of theatrical failures. He delivered notable hits like Ek Villain (2014) and the critically acclaimed Shershaah (2021), but films like Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi, Thank God, and Yodha did not work out at the box office.