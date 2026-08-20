Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set to turn producers?

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly planning to enter film production.
As per reports, the couple wants to create projects that offer Sidharth stronger and more challenging roles, taking his career to the next level. Nothing is confirmed. No company name has surfaced, no papers have been filed, and neither Sidharth nor Kiara have said a word publicly. But if the trade grapevine is to be believed, this is a matter of when, not if.
Sidharth and Kiara wouldn't be breaking new ground here. Kartik Aaryan recently launched Dopamine Studios. Anushka Sharma built Clean Slate Filmz into a genuine hit-maker. Alia Bhatt has Eternal Sunshine Productions. At a certain point in a leading actor's career, producing isn't a side hustle; it's a way of taking the wheel.
However, Sidharth has accumulated a long string of theatrical failures. He delivered notable hits like Ek Villain (2014) and the critically acclaimed Shershaah (2021), but films like Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi, Thank God, and Yodha did not work out at the box office.
He's spent the better part of the last five years proving he can carry a film — Shershaah turned him into a genuine box-office draw. However, he failed to hold on to that momentum.
Mission Majnu (2023) bypassed a theatrical release for a direct-to-OTT premiere on Netflix, but did bring the numbers it was supposed to. The much-publicised Param Sundari (2025) which paired Sidharth with Janhvi Kapoor, underperformed and was declared a commercial failure.
In 2024, he starred in action-thriller television series Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime Video; though the show saw massive viewership and Sidharth's performance was praised, the OTT release with an ensemble cast did little to help him reclaim his tag as a bankable movie star.
Kiara on the other hand has propelled to a different league. Since her breakthrough in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), she has consistently delivered major theatrical hits, including Kabir Singh (2019), Good Newwz (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). Her theatrical films have collectively crossed significant multi-hundred crore benchmarks.
She quickly transitioned into a top-tier choice for major A-list directors, trade producers, and big-budget franchises (War 2, Game Changer, Don 3). Producers view her as a consistent crowd-puller who elevates both commercial masalas and performance-led projects. With the upcoming Yash-starrer Toxic, Kiara's status as an A-lister will only grow stronger.
Having real creative input on projects, rather than simply auditioning for them, would be a natural next step for an actress at her level.
A husband-wife producing team also isn't unprecedented, but it does raise the obvious question: is the banner for both of them or just a lifeboat for one of their careers?
Clearly Sidharth's career needs a pivot. With experimental projects like the folklore-thriller Vvaan, his future hinges on stepping away from run-of-the-mill action formulas to recalibrate as a niche performer, lean into streaming, or risk commercial obscurity.
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