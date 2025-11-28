Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally revealed the name of their baby girl

On Friday, November 28, 2025, the couple took to Instagram to share a cute picture where the new parents are gently holding the feet of their baby daughter. Captioning the post, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻 our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotrसरायाह मल्होत्रा".

While the two did not share the reason behind the name, "Saraayah" means "princess" in Hebrew. Many fans even noticed that similarity of their daughter's name with the popular relationship name they associate with the couple: "Siara".

Fans and well-wishers showered the new parents with love in the comment section of the latest post. Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Beautiful". "My love and blessings always….", wrote filmmaker Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had announced the birth of their daughter on July 15, 2025 on Instagram. The baby was born at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Months after the joyous announcement, they shared the first glimpse of their daughter as they revealed her name.

In the July announcement, the couple had shared, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth". The couple had even sent out requests to the media photographers to not click or circulate any pictures of their newborn.

Kiara and Sidharth got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023 after dating since 2019.