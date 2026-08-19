Who is Shubhra Shetty? Get to know Anurag Kashyap’s longtime partner

Anurag Kashyap has kept his relationship with Shubhra Shetty very discreet. After nearly 11 years together, the couple recently opened up in a candid chat, offering fans their first true glimpse of the woman who has stood by the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker during the quieter chapters of his life.

Who is Shubhra Shetty, Anurag Kashyap’s longtime partner?

Before she was Anurag's girlfriend, Shubhra Shetty was his colleague. She worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production banner Anurag co-founded. The two were first spotted together publicly in 2015, though it took a few more years for Anurag to confirm the relationship. In 2018, he shared pictures of the couple on Instagram, effectively making it official to his followers and the press.

Anurag is 53, while Shubhra is in her 30s. Their roughly two-decade age gap has repeatedly drawn public commentary and speculation.