Who is Shubhra Shetty? Get to know Anurag Kashyap’s longtime partner

Anurag Kashyap has kept his relationship with Shubhra Shetty very discreet. After nearly 11 years together, the couple recently opened up in a candid chat, offering fans their first true glimpse of the woman who has stood by the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker during the quieter chapters of his life.
Before she was Anurag's girlfriend, Shubhra Shetty was his colleague. She worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production banner Anurag co-founded. The two were first spotted together publicly in 2015, though it took a few more years for Anurag to confirm the relationship. In 2018, he shared pictures of the couple on Instagram, effectively making it official to his followers and the press.
Anurag is 53, while Shubhra is in her 30s. Their roughly two-decade age gap has repeatedly drawn public commentary and speculation.
In their recent joint interview with Janice Sequeira, both addressed the subject head-on rather than avoiding it. Anurag admitted he has grown more self-conscious about the gap over time, particularly as he ages while Shubhra, in his words, “hasn't changed much.”
“We’ve had our moments. We have been self-conscious. I’ve been more conscious.. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn’t show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn’t look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that’s when I became slightly conscious,” Anurag said.
Unlike many industry couples who remain rooted in Mumbai's film circuit, Anurag and Shubhra have relocated to Bengaluru.
Despite over a decade together, the couple has been notably unhurried about formalising their relationship. In their recent conversation, Kashyap stated that Shubhra is against marriage. The director, however, made it apparent that he is content with their partnership and does not wish to lose what they have created together.
Anurag's romantic history has often made headlines — his marriage to actress Kalki Koechlin from 2011 to 2013 was widely covered, as was his earlier relationship with editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he shares his daughter, Aaliyah.
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