'AK threatened to smash my head': Somen Mishra's comment on Anurag Kashyap confuses fans

Anurag Kashyap is regarded as one of the brilliant filmmakers of our time, but we know very little about his works behind the lens. So now, in order to bring his life story to the forefront of limelight, Penguin Random House India has announced a major new book, co-authored by acclaimed film journalist Naman Ramachandran and the filmmaker himself. Finding this announcement on social media, producer and Dharma Productions executive Somen Mishra commented something hilarious that broke the internet.
Penguin Random House India recently took to social media to announce the acquisition of the book, and fans couldn't be more excited. Because if there's one thing Anurag Kashyap has never been short of, it's stories. And for those who've followed his films over the years, the behind-the-scenes journey could be every bit as fascinating as the movies themselves.
The official post read, “We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of a major new book on @anuragkashyap72 , co-authored by @namanrs and Kashyap himself. An intimate portrait of the filmmaker and a lens on two decades of Indian cinema and culture.”
Now what majorly stood out was one of Anurag’s close friend Somen Mishra’s comment. He wrote, “If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it." Curious fans quickly jumped right in for an explanation.
One user wrote, “Why did he do that? Spill.” Another commented, “Hahaha damn.” Another jokingly added, “Spoiler alert.” A fourth user added, “This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened.” Somen, however, kept it a suspense for the fans and didn’t reveal anything upon what had happened.
As of now, details about the project remain under wraps. Interestingly, the publishing house appears to have taken down its initial announcement and replaced it with a fresh post. Beyond the confirmation of the book's acquisition, no additional information has been revealed yet.