'AK threatened to smash my head': Somen Mishra's comment on Anurag Kashyap confuses fans

Anurag Kashyap is regarded as one of the brilliant filmmakers of our time, but we know very little about his works behind the lens. So now, in order to bring his life story to the forefront of limelight, Penguin Random House India has announced a major new book, co-authored by acclaimed film journalist Naman Ramachandran and the filmmaker himself. Finding this announcement on social media, producer and Dharma Productions executive Somen Mishra commented something hilarious that broke the internet.

A book on Anurag Kashyap is in the works and Somen Mishra reveals a BTS moment that he demands to be on the book

Penguin Random House India recently took to social media to announce the acquisition of the book, and fans couldn't be more excited. Because if there's one thing Anurag Kashyap has never been short of, it's stories. And for those who've followed his films over the years, the behind-the-scenes journey could be every bit as fascinating as the movies themselves.

The official post read, “We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of a major new book on @anuragkashyap72 , co-authored by @namanrs and Kashyap himself. An intimate portrait of the filmmaker and a lens on two decades of Indian cinema and culture.”