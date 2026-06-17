Ear seeding: How effective is this traditional Chinese method of accupunture going viral on social media?

But unlike accupuncture, in ear seeding, practitioners used tiny seeds, made from vaccaria plant or small gold, silver or even stainless steel beads, instead of needled. Held in place by small, waterproof adhesive patches, you can carry on with the treatment wherever you go, perfect for people in today's time when people are always on the go.

How does it help us?

Whenever there is a surge in your anxiety levels, you feel a physical discomfort, or a sudden dip in energy, or a pang of physical discomfort, all you need to do is simply press the seeds for a few seconds to activate the points, providing a subtle, yet continuous form of support that will stay with you for days, acting like a gentle bodyguard for your well-being.

But does that really work?

Quite interestingly, ear seeding interacts with our biology, more so because the vagus nerve's branch chooses the ears to be the only place as its residence...the fastest way t that tells your body to relax and digest – is accessible through the skin.

Ear seeds are usually used to provide relief to stress and anxiety, pain management, better sleep and control cravings.

If you are stimulating areas like the Shen Men, the calming point, it would help you regulate the nervous system, lower cortisol levels, by inducing deep relaxation.

By triggering the release of endorphins, also known as the natural painkillers, ear seeds are commonly used to soothe your lower back pains, migraines, and joint discomfort.