Ear seeding: How effective is this traditional Chinese method of accupunture going viral on social media?

You must have spotted influencers using tweezers to put these very small band-aid lookalikes on their ears or taking them off, giving you a peek of tiny roundels of metal. This is called ear seeding, rooted in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).
Basically, ear seeding is a branch of auricular accupuncture, a traditional Chinese practice that is built on the idea that the ear is a microsystem, comprising a tiny yet intricate map of your body. While reflexology creates a map of the body onto the feet, auriculotherapy suggests that a few specific points on the ear can be connected to to different organs, emotions, or even physical systems.
But unlike accupuncture, in ear seeding, practitioners used tiny seeds, made from vaccaria plant or small gold, silver or even stainless steel beads, instead of needled. Held in place by small, waterproof adhesive patches, you can carry on with the treatment wherever you go, perfect for people in today's time when people are always on the go.
Whenever there is a surge in your anxiety levels, you feel a physical discomfort, or a sudden dip in energy, or a pang of physical discomfort, all you need to do is simply press the seeds for a few seconds to activate the points, providing a subtle, yet continuous form of support that will stay with you for days, acting like a gentle bodyguard for your well-being.
Quite interestingly, ear seeding interacts with our biology, more so because the vagus nerve's branch chooses the ears to be the only place as its residence...the fastest way t that tells your body to relax and digest – is accessible through the skin.
Ear seeds are usually used to provide relief to stress and anxiety, pain management, better sleep and control cravings.
If you are stimulating areas like the Shen Men, the calming point, it would help you regulate the nervous system, lower cortisol levels, by inducing deep relaxation.
By triggering the release of endorphins, also known as the natural painkillers, ear seeds are commonly used to soothe your lower back pains, migraines, and joint discomfort.
Also widely utilised to fight insomnia, the ear seeds help to reset the body's natural circadian rhythms by improving the sleep quality.
Finally, certain points on the ear target your stomach and endocrine system, helping to curb cravings, reduce overeating, and assist in smoking or addiction cessation.
Ear seeds are considered to be pretty safe to use, however if you have a sensitive skin or are allergic to latex, you may have to avoid it.