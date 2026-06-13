Nigerian actor Agu Stanley Chiedozie makes Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar

When Agu Stanley Chiedozie arrived in India as a pharmacy student, a Bollywood debut was nowhere on the horizon. The 6’5” Nigerian actor and digital creator, popularly known as Istanboss, recently appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar and made his Telugu debut with Sing Geetham as well.
Before we get into films, Bollywood, and big-screen debuts, Agu wants to talk about dal khichdi. “I literally had it for lunch today,” he laughs when asked about his favourite Indian food. It’s a simple answer from someone on the cusp of a major career milestone.
Long before Agu moved to India, Bollywood had already found its way into his living room in Nigeria. “My mother, sisters, and aunts watched a lot of Bollywood films,” he says. “Everybody knows Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.”
While he wasn’t the most dedicated Bollywood viewer growing up, there was one film he remembers fondly. “3 idiots! I loved that film.” Today, life has come full circle. The actor who once watched Indian cinema from afar is now preparing to be part of it.
Unlike many actors who spend years chasing auditions, Agu’s break came from social media. He recalls that Anurag Kashyap stumbled upon his profile and expressed interest in working with him. “Anurag sir saw me on Instagram and got in touch with me. That’s how Bandar happened.”
For someone who has openly spoken about his admiration for Anurag’s work, the opportunity felt surreal. A long-time admirer of the filmmaker’s Gangs of Wasseypur, Agu has always been drawn to stories that feel raw and rooted. So when Bandar came his way, there was little hesitation. “It was an exciting moment. I’m part of a gang in the film,” he says. He also praises Bobby Deol’s performance, adding, “When people watch him in this film, they’ll be surprised. He’s done something really special.”
However, Bandar was not the only project keeping him busy. He was also seen in the recently released Telugu film Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy by legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. Agu plays a Kenyan businessman in the film, a role that allowed him to step into a completely different world from Bandar.
For an actor still finding his footing in the industry, the contrast between the two projects is precisely what continues to excite him. “I am keen to explore different kinds of characters. That’s how you grow as an actor.”
One of the most interesting aspects of Agu’s journey is how he views representation. African actors remain relatively uncommon in mainstream Indian cinema, but he does not see that as a limitation. “The space did not really exist before. In many ways, I am creating my own lane.” He also hopes his work helps shift perceptions—something he does not take lightly. For Agu, success is not only about landing roles but also about opening doors and creating visibility.
At 6’5”, Stanley is impossible to miss. When asked whether his height attracts attention wherever he goes, he laughs immediately. “I cannot hide anywhere. Everybody knows where I live,” he jokes. “I’m impossible to miss.” And he seems to enjoy the attention that comes with standing head and shoulders, quite literally, above most crowds.
—Alisha Rahman
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