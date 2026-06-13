Nigerian actor Agu Stanley Chiedozie makes Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar

When Agu Stanley Chiedozie arrived in India as a pharmacy student, a Bollywood debut was nowhere on the horizon. The 6’5” Nigerian actor and digital creator, popularly known as Istanboss, recently appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar and made his Telugu debut with Sing Geetham as well.

Meet Agu Stanley Chiedozie: The Nigerian content creator making waves in Bollywood and Tollywood

Before we get into films, Bollywood, and big-screen debuts, Agu wants to talk about dal khichdi. “I literally had it for lunch today,” he laughs when asked about his favourite Indian food. It’s a simple answer from someone on the cusp of a major career milestone.

Long before Agu moved to India, Bollywood had already found its way into his living room in Nigeria. “My mother, sisters, and aunts watched a lot of Bollywood films,” he says. “Everybody knows Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.”

While he wasn’t the most dedicated Bollywood viewer growing up, there was one film he remembers fondly. “3 idiots! I loved that film.” Today, life has come full circle. The actor who once watched Indian cinema from afar is now preparing to be part of it.