Aparshakti Khurana on his Tamil debut ROOT, South cinema, and breaking out of comedy roles

He adds, “I don’t blame the industry for typecasting actors. We all tend to categorise people based on our existing perceptions of them. After my work in comedy, I was fortunate to be offered projects such as Jubilee, Berlin, Dhokha: Round D Corner, and now ROOT. As we speak, I am also filming my first action project, Gunmaaster G9, alongside Emraan Hashmi. I play a negative role in the film, the antagonist. We recently wrapped the Mumbai schedule and will be shooting the next leg in Rishikesh. In between, I also worked on Stree, Badtameez Gill and Jab Khuli Kitaab, which is a slice-of-life comedy. Jab Khuli Kitaab sits very much in that space, with plenty of humour and punchy moments. Badtameez Gill, on the other hand, is a story about a dysfunctional Punjabi family. I believe most Asian families are, in some way, dysfunctional. The comedy, in that sense, arises naturally from those dynamics.”

And that is not all. Aparshakti is also testing waters in Gujarati and Dogri. I’m already in discussions about doing a Gujarati film. In fact, I recently recorded a song in Dogri, a language primarily spoken in the Jammu region. I’ve always been keen to immerse myself in different languages and cultures.”

With Indian cinema becoming increasingly interconnected, collaborations across industries have become far more seamless. Asked whether this has made it easier to work across linguistic and regional boundaries, Aparshakti says, “Absolutely! People are experimenting more than ever before, and I think that’s a wonderful development for everyone involved, not just actors, but also writers, directors, producers, musicians and artistes across the board. It opens up new possibilities for creativity, collaboration and storytelling, which can only be a positive thing for the industry.”

The actor also has a long list of Southern filmmakers he wants to collaborate with. “In Telugu cinema, I greatly admire SS Rajamouli sir for the way he presents his characters and tells his stories. In Kannada cinema, I have immense respect for Rishab Shetty, especially for Kantara, as well as for his work as a producer and filmmaker. I also admire the way Rishab Shetty and Raj B Shetty have helped take Kannada cinema to a pan-India audience. I love Malayalam cinema because artistes there are not confined to a single role. They act, direct, write, and explore multiple creative avenues. I admire the industry’s constant innovation and willingness to experiment. I would love to work with Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, and legendary actors such as Mohanlal sir and Mammootty sir. In Tamil cinema, I deeply admire the legendary Mani Ratnam sir and, among contemporary filmmakers, Lokesh Kanagaraj for his exceptional work in films like Kaithi and Vikram.”

In the meantime, Aparshakti is dipping his toe in the independent music scene as well with Akhri Vaar and Tere Piche. “Music brings out the best in me. I remain actively involved in the space and am always looking to collaborate with emerging musicians. I’m also writing and composing my own songs, a process that has been both rewarding and immen-sely enjoyable.”

With so many plates to spin at once, how does he manage to maintain a healthy work-life balance? “That’s a very important question,” he chuckles. “In the kind of space we are in as artistes, there is a shelf life. Not everyone will be a Bachchan. You cannot work till 85, right? I got my start relatively late in my career. For about 10 years or more, I was doing theatre and radio. So God did take his time in giving me my share of achievements, or the exposure and platform, if I may call it that. Now that I have it, I would like to make the most of it.”

He adds, “These are the working years. Of course, alongside the hustle and the rigour, there is also the desire to give your best creatively. At the same time, spending time with family and looking after yourself is extremely important, and I try to do that whenever possible. My family often visits me on set as well. My wife was with me in Chennai when I was shooting ROOT. That said, there are days when you are simply not available for your family because it is very much a one-person show. You cannot send a proxy. I have to be there myself. It is a tricky situation and not always easy to navigate. Every profession has its pros and cons, especially those where the individual has to be physically present to perform the work, be it an actor, a director, a writer, or even a lawyer, for example. In such roles, your team cannot always step in for you. It is not like a job where you can take a month off and step away completely. Of course, you do crave time with your family. But whenever I do get time, touch wood, as things have been going well so far, I try to make the most of it.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress