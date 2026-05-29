Aditya Kriplani on Main Actor Nahin Hoon: How a pandemic experiment became an emotional film

Discussing the challenges of shooting across two countries, he recalls how demanding the process became.“It made it both more exciting and more challenging, honestly. For example, if Chitra has to shoot a 17-minute scene on a train, the ‘Donald Duck scene’, she has to travel from Jogeshwari to Mahim because beyond those points the network drops. We did 22 takes just on that route. Then she’d have to go back and do it all over again, and the same for the actor in Frankfurt. Both have to board from the same stop because it’s a live audio shoot. You can even hear station announcements in real time. There’s no mixing takes, no fixing it in post. You need a perfect run every time, because even the people in the background change with each take. It’s almost like a guerrilla shoot, really.”

So, how was the experience working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa? “Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a real pleasure. I expected a bit of starry behaviour, but there was none of that. He fully submitted to the process and was genuinely excited about the live format. I think the actor in him was properly hungry for something like this, and it really fed him emotionally. Working with Chitra was brilliant as well because I’ve worked with her on four films. I know her rhythm now, so directing her is quite instinctive. There’s a lovely understanding between us. She also brought a great deal of emotional depth to the film.”

Earlier, Aditya had spoken about audiences losing the habit of going to theatres. We ask him whether convenience has made viewers less emotionally invested in cinema. “100 per cent, you’ve hit the nail on the head. Too much convenience, if I’m honest. If a therapist is in my pocket and available any time, I won’t value it the same way. Osho said that if there is complete security, there is no poetry. Cinema has to be something you go out for. I remember going to places like Getty Galaxy, standing in queues for Rangeela or DDLJ in 1995, sometimes for over an hour, only to find tickets sold out. Then you’d go and try your luck with a black marketeer and end up paying more. But that wait made the film feel valuable before you even stepped inside the cinema. Now films are just sitting in your pocket, waiting for attention. So naturally, people don’t value them in the same way.”

On the future of independent cinema, and whether it lies in smaller stories or more radical filmmaking methods, he offers a considered take. “I believe the future of independent cinema lies in filmmakers engaging more with theatre, because theatre is really on the rise. Audiences are still happily paying for it, whether it’s a Naseeruddin Shah play, a Manav Kaul production, or Rajat Kapoor’s work. They run to packed houses. Independent filmmakers would gain a lot from doing more theatre. It gives you freedom and discipline, and then you come back to cinema with sharper instincts. We also need more long-form fiction spaces so artistes are not constantly bottling things up. You need multiple canvases, otherwise you end up frustrated.”

He signs off on an exciting note. “My upcoming project is a play. I’ve already started writing it. I don’t really want to talk about it yet because it’s still very early days and I don’t want to jinx it. But yes, I’m writing a play. My next couple of projects are going to be plays, not films, for now.”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress