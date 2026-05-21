Pad Man inspiration Arunachalam Muruganantham among Nobel Peace Prize 2026 nominees

Undeterred, he experimented further, even testing his ideas himself with a makeshift system using animal blood to study absorption. His efforts were met with ridicule and social stigma in a society where menstruation remained a taboo subject. Not one to get bogged down, he continued his research for years and eventually went on to design a simple, low-cost machine that could grind, de-fibre, press, sterilise and pack sanitary pads, enabling local and affordable production.

He explains, “It took nearly two years to develop a workable sanitary pad. After several trials, I eventually identified the right material and designed a machine that could produce it at scale. The material is highly compressed and requires proper de-fibring, not just grinding. What makes the innovation significant is its simplicity. A process that typically belongs to a multi-million-dollar industrial setup was reimagined into a compact, low-cost machine that even a basic operator can use. Many engineers found the challenge complex, but I persisted through repeated experimentation.”

Today, Muruganantham finds himself in the company of some of the world’s most prominent names like Bill Gates. His modest factory has welcomed visitors such as Twinkle Khanna, who chronicled his journey in her fictional story The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and cricketer Dwayne Bravo. His life story inspired the film Pad Man, produced by Akshay Kumar. He was also featured in the 2018 documentary Period. End of Sentence, directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, which highlights a quiet menstrual health revolution led by Indian women.

So, what is the most significant change he has witnessed since his revolutionary idea took shape? “The biggest change I see is that school dropouts among girls have reduced significantly. That in itself is empowerment. Women must join the workforce and be part of the production sector as well", he says. This, he adds, is one of the key reasons he has partnered with women's self-help groups to take the message forward at the grassroots level.

He reflects further on how the conversation has expanded beyond borders. “Over time, I have seen how global conversations evolve. Issues that begin in one place often become international discussions. Today, I am focusing on remote islands like Trinidad and Tobago, where sanitary napkins remain expensive. In small island economies, logistics make everything costlier. I am also working on expanding into maternity pads,” he says.

For him, the mission has always gone beyond products. “What matters most is the purpose behind the work. It is about impact, awareness, and creating something that reaches people at a deeper level. That impact can be social, emotional, or educational. I have always believed that ideas spread best when they connect with real human experience. Once a subject resonates, it begins to move on its own, creating awareness, discussion, and eventually change.”

He adds, “At the same time, I have understood that real change is never easy. It comes with resistance, debate, and long-term effort. But if the intention is genuine, it keeps moving forward despite obstacles. For me, the focus has always been on building something meaningful that contributes to society. Even today, I believe persistence matters more than perfection. Challenges will always exist, but so will progress.”

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