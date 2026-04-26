Dhamma Theatre Festival returns with powerful political narratives

“Every year we call for scripts, and this time we received entries in a range of languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali. We shortlisted plays by analysing their story arcs, prioritising narratives that have not yet been staged in open auditoriums, especially stories that are rooted and political,” says festival curator Damodaran.

Since its inception, the Dhamma Theatre Festival has grown into one of Tamil Nadu’s most sought-after cultural events. “At the time, the state had not hosted a theatre festival of this scale. We began with just two teams and a small audience, but the festival has expanded steadily each year. Our aim is to develop it into an international festival and eventually take it on tour. We have already received interest from countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Singapore, and Canada, and the National School of Drama has also expressed interest in collaboration. From next year, we plan to include international productions,” he adds.

Alongside theatre, the Vaanam Art Festival also featured the PK Rosy Film Festival, presenting a curated selection of global cinema across fiction, documentaries, and short films, The Whole Story exhibition, and the Verchol Dalit Literary Festival.

Rs 200 onwards.

April 26, 3.30 onwards.

At Don Bosco Auditorium, Egmore.

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