Janhvi Kapoor reportedly leaves Dharma Productions talent management agency; fans react differently
Janhvi Kapoor has recently made a significant shift in her career. After being represented for a long time by Dharma Productions Talent Management, she has now reportedly switched her agency and signed up with Collective Artists Network. Kapoor has been associated with Karan Johar’s management arm for a long time. In fact, she has often been considered to be a prime part of Johar’s camp. This reported shift has elicited various reactions from the netizens.
Why did Janhvi Kapoor switch her talent management agency after longstanding relation with Karan Johar?
Janhvi Kapoor has had a fruitful 2025 with two of her major works being Param Sundari opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanksari ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. She was also seen with Ishan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound which earned India’s official Oscar nominations but failed to qualify to the final list. Many speculate if a change in the talent management company will also allow her to get better roles and one would get to see her perform differently on-screen.
Her move from Johar’s team also puts the spotlights on his equation with ‘star kids’. Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and is naturally considered as a star kid. Johar on the other hand has been known for a long time to support star kids, even having been accused of favouritism. With Kapoor making this move, only time will tell if she will be able to carve an independent path for her career from now on.
One user commented, “everyone jumps off a sinking ship”. This also implies that Johar’s past few productions have not been faring well with the audience and this celebrities are trying to find other avenues to explore themselves and what more they can present to the audience to stay relevant in competitive times.
Why Janhvi Kapoor made this significant shift is not known clearly. But all one can do is stay connected and see if this decision of hers will work in her favour.