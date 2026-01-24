Janhvi Kapoor reportedly leaves Dharma Productions talent management agency; fans react differently

Janhvi Kapoor has had a fruitful 2025 with two of her major works being Param Sundari opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanksari ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. She was also seen with Ishan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa in Homebound which earned India’s official Oscar nominations but failed to qualify to the final list. Many speculate if a change in the talent management company will also allow her to get better roles and one would get to see her perform differently on-screen.

Her move from Johar’s team also puts the spotlights on his equation with ‘star kids’. Kapoor is the eldest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and is naturally considered as a star kid. Johar on the other hand has been known for a long time to support star kids, even having been accused of favouritism. With Kapoor making this move, only time will tell if she will be able to carve an independent path for her career from now on.