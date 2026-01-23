Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s texts exposed in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blakely sued Justin and his hired crisis communications expert alleging harassment and a coordinated campaign to attack her reputation after she complained about his treatment of her while filming the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us.

The documents were unsealed ahead of Thursday’s arguments before a federal judge in New York City about whether to end their acrimonious yearlong litigation, which has threatened to suck in other actors, musicians and celebrities and raised questions about the levers of power, influence and gender dynamics in Hollywood.

Justin and his Wayfarer Studios production company countersued Blake and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed that suit last June. Liman did not indicate Thursday when he would rule on Blake’s case.

At this point, the trial remains scheduled for May 18, and could be star-studded. A document from Blake’s legal team says people likely to have information about the case, besides Taylor, include model Gigi Hadid, actors Emily Blunt, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Hugh Jackman, influencer Candace Owens, media personality Perez Hilton and designer Ashley Avignone.

Many of the text messages and emails unsealed Tuesday night were included in filings by Justin’ss lawyers, who argued that they show Blake was strategically manipulating Justin’s public image by leveraging connections with her powerful and famous friends.

Taylor’s messages show that before and after their feud became public, she was advising Blake how to use Hollywood's power dynamics to her advantage.